Okanagan-Shuswap golf pros crack PGA of BC top 100 of 2021 list

15 golfers from Okanagan and Shuswap courses made the list

The PGA of British Columbia has named its top 100 golf professionals of 2021, and the list is littered with Okanagan-Shuswap talent.

Fifteen golfers from the Shuswap and Okanagan made the list. The Talking Rock Golf Course in Chase had the most golfers golfers on the list with four: Adam Blair, Lionel Taylor, Jeff Liddle and Nathan Grieve.

From Vernon, Kyla Inaba of Predator Ridge Resort made the top 100, as did Myles Johnson and Austin Bosquet from Hillview Golf Course. Inaba was named the Interior’s Teacher of the Year in the BC PGA regional awards in 2020.

Brad Jones of the Vernon Golf and Country Club rounded out the Vernon picks.

Four Kelowna golf courses were represented in the list. Russ Latimer and Tyrel Griffith of Black Mountain Golf Club made the list, as did Lee Ranger of the Okanagan Golf Club, Rob Anderson of Kelowna Golf and Country Club and Mark Kitts of Shadow Ridge Golf Club.

In Armstrong, Jesse Crowe made the PGA of BC list in his first year at the newly re-branded Overlander Golf and Events Centre, formerly Royal York Golf Course.

The PGA’s Professional Development Program Order of Merit acknowledges professinal golfers who make outstanding contributions to the association, their communities and the province’s golf industry.

The PGA of BC honoured Brian McDonald, executive professional at Fairview Mountain Golf Club Oliver, as the first place finisher on the 2021 Order of Merit.

“We are proud to support an initiative like the Professional Development Program that recognizes the hard work of PGA of BC members to the benefit of all in British Columbia’s golf community and industry,” said Derek Faith, CEO of Sunice Sports, a PGA of BC sponsor.

Okanagan-Shuswap golf pros crack PGA of BC top 100 of 2021 list