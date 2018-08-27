The Okanagan Sun defeated the Langley Rams 21-13 in Langley Saturday. —Image: contributed

Okanagan Sun beat Langley thanks to field goals and turnovers

Five field goals and 10 turnovers help power Sun past the Rams in Langley

After their shocking loss to to the Valley Huskers in Chilliwack last week, the Okanagan Sun rebounded Saturday with a 21-13 win over the Langley Rams in Langley.

Thanks to the boot of kicker Issac Wegner, whose five field goals accounted for 15 of the Sun’s points, the team improved its record in the B.C. Football Conference this season to 2-1-1.

The Sun’s other points came from quarterback Keith Zyla who scored the game’s only touchdown as his team battled back from a 10-0 deficit early in the game.

The Rams appeared to have victory in their grasp but couldn’t hang on as they committed 10 turnovers at McLeod Athletic Park Stadium in Langley.

The Sun picked off Ram’s quarterback Duncan Little five times and sacked him six times in the game. In addition, Sun defenders knocked down five of Little’s 38 pass attempts. Still, he racked up 284 yards passing , completing 22 attempts against the Sun’s defence.

In addition to the interceptions, the Rams also turned over the ball three more times due to fumbles and twice on downs.

The loss dropped Langley to 1-3 on the season.

The Sun will have a bye this weekend before hooking up with Langley again Sept. 8 at the Apple Bowl for the return game of the homes-and-home series.

The Sept. 8 contest will be the first home game of the season for the Sun.

Okanagan Sun beat Langley thanks to field goals and turnovers

Five field goals and 10 turnovers help power Sun past the Rams in Langley

