Okanagan Sun juggle coaching staff

The Okanagan Sun have officially appointed Johannes Van Leenen as the team’s offensive coordinator for the 2018 season.

Van Leenen joined the Sun coaching staff in 2017, and spent last season as a running backs coach.

“I am very excited to accept a greater role with the Okanagan Sun as offensive coordinator,” said Van Leenen. “The Sun have a track record of excellence proven year-after-year, representing top talent across Canada.”

“I look forward to continue coaching as part of this rich tradition and look forward to many successful years ahead.”

Van Leenen brings 18 years of coaching experience to the Okanagan sideline, after serving as both the head coach and the assistant coach/offensive coordinator of the Warriors football program at Henry Wise Wood High School in Calgary.

During his tenure between 2000 and 2016, the school’s senior team won the city championship three times.

“Johannes will bring a ton of energy onto the field, and will be a valuable piece of our recruiting team off of it,” said head coach Ben Macauley.

“I’m looking forward to working with him as he builds on the infrastructure set out by our previous offensive coaching staff.”

Van Leenen takes over from Mike Wolthuizen, who led the offence for two seasons, from 2016-2017.

“Mike is an exceptional coach and educator, who has devoted many years of service to the club – first as a player, and then as a coach,” said Macauley.

“We wish him all the best in his future endeavours, and hope he’ll continue to play a role within the organization.”

