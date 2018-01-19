The Okanagan Sun have officially appointed Johannes Van Leenen as the team’s offensive coordinator

Okanagan Sun juggle coaching staff

Kelowna football club makes a move within its coaching ranks

The Okanagan Sun have officially appointed Johannes Van Leenen as the team’s offensive coordinator for the 2018 season.

Van Leenen joined the Sun coaching staff in 2017, and spent last season as a running backs coach.

“I am very excited to accept a greater role with the Okanagan Sun as offensive coordinator,” said Van Leenen. “The Sun have a track record of excellence proven year-after-year, representing top talent across Canada.”

“I look forward to continue coaching as part of this rich tradition and look forward to many successful years ahead.”

Van Leenen brings 18 years of coaching experience to the Okanagan sideline, after serving as both the head coach and the assistant coach/offensive coordinator of the Warriors football program at Henry Wise Wood High School in Calgary.

During his tenure between 2000 and 2016, the school’s senior team won the city championship three times.

“Johannes will bring a ton of energy onto the field, and will be a valuable piece of our recruiting team off of it,” said head coach Ben Macauley.

“I’m looking forward to working with him as he builds on the infrastructure set out by our previous offensive coaching staff.”

Van Leenen takes over from Mike Wolthuizen, who led the offence for two seasons, from 2016-2017.

“Mike is an exceptional coach and educator, who has devoted many years of service to the club – first as a player, and then as a coach,” said Macauley.

“We wish him all the best in his future endeavours, and hope he’ll continue to play a role within the organization.”

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Rockets visit ‘Birds for second straight Friday

Just Posted

Okanagan Sun juggle coaching staff

Kelowna football club makes a move within its coaching ranks

Kelowna West Libertarian goes after ICBC

Kyle Geronazzo feels B.C. drivers are being “ripped off” by the provincial auto insurer

Westbank First Nation reports an increase in building activity

2017 was the fourth busiest year for building on WFN reserves since 2005

Former councillor announces mayoral bid in West Kelowna

Gord Milson says he’s running for mayor in next October’s civic election

Kelowna finalists announced for small business awards

The 15th annual Small Business BC Awards will be held Feb. 23

Kelowna’s Ursel to coach host team at Olympics

Bob Ursel is headed to the Olympics with South Korea’s national men’s curling team

Fernie, RCMP go to court over city log books in fatal ammonia leak probe

Log books center stage in clashing of investigations between the city and RCMP

B.C.’s biggest pot plant planned for Oliver

Co-founder Tony Holler said the 700,000 sq. ft. facility would produce 100,000 kg of pot per year

High-end whisky seized in B.C. bar raids

Raids end in seizures at Victoria, Nanaimo and Vancouver whisky joints

Letter: Let’s vote for a return to democracy in November.

Letter writer says a coming referendum vote could change the way political power is distributed

Train derails in Northwest B.C.

CN reports no injuries or dangerous goods involved after coal train derailment.

King’s thrilling tale brought to the Vernon stage

Arts Club Theatre Company presents Misery at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Jan. 30

Double-doubles and demonstrations: Employees rally outside Tim Hortons

Protests held in response to Ontario franchise owners cutting employee benefits and breaks

It’s all in the black for Roots & Blues

While they didn’t rake in the dough, the 2017 event made a modest profit

Most Read