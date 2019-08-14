Okanagan Sun player gets nod as top defensive player of the week

The Okanagan Sun are undefeated so far this year, and defensive linesman Cory McCoy was an essential part in the Sun’s latest victory.
In a 21-16 win over the Valley Huskers on Aug. 10, McCoy led the Sun defense with eight tackles and two quarterback sacks. The powerful performance earned him the nod as BC Football Conference Defensive Player of the Week.
This week’s #BCFootballConference Defensive #PlayerOfTheWeek presented by @BCLions is @okanagan_sun #DefensiveLineman #CoryMcCoy https://t.co/uZsZVJrz7Z pic.twitter.com/Y9iPAGqgDN
— BCFC (@BCFC_Media) August 14, 2019
McCoy is a Kelowna alumni and at six-foot-four and 255 pounds has been a dominant force on the Sun in their first two wins.
The Sun return to the Apple Bowl Aug. 17 in hopes of continuing their undefeated streak. Okanagan hosts the Westshore Rebels Saturday night at 7 p.m.
