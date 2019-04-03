Okanagan team one win away from BCHL final

Vernon’s Vipers are spewing venom against Wenatchee.
The snakes sank their teeth into a second home-win Wednesday night. The Vipers won 3-0 against the Wild at Kal Tire Place.
Game 4 in the league semi-final saw 2,190 fans pack the Vernon rink.
Matt Kowalski scored the first goal in the first period.
The Vipers played without defenceman Landon Fuller, handed a three-game suspension by the league less than two hours before game time for a hit on Wenatchee forward Brian Adams in Game three.
Adams did not play Wednesday. Defenceman Will Dow-Kenny drew into the Vipers lineup for his first post-season action, replacing Fuller.
That puts the Vipers in a 3-1 lead against the Wild.
Game 5 in the Interior division finals moves back to Wenatchee on Friday.
The winner of Vernon-Wenatchee will play the Prince George Spruce Kinds for the Fred Page Cup.
