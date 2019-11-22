Okanagan’s Vasek takes Canada to semifinals

Davis Cup in Madrid

Canada is ready for the semifinals, thanks to Vernon’s own Vasek Pospisil.

The tennis champ and doubles partner Denis Shapovalov earned their country a spot in the Davis Cup semi finals in Madrid Thursday.

Pospisil sunk three aces in the final match over Australia for the win.

Serbia and Russia are battling it out Friday, while Canada rests and watches to see who it will be up against for Saturday’s semifinals.

