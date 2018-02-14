The RBC Training ground event will be held at the Capital News Centre.

Olympic talent search comes to Kelowna

RBC Training ground program here Feb. 23 to look for aspiring Olympians

RBC Training Ground gives local athletes – no matter what sport they are involved in – the chance to test their strength, speed, power and endurance in front of officials from 14 Olympic sports, and earn ‘Future Olympian’ funding.

On Friday Feb. 23, Olympic officials will be bringing the search for young athletes with raw talent to Kelowna for the first time ever.

A Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) and RBC initiative to bring new and undiscovered athletes into Canada’s Olympic talent pool is an open, free, talent discovery event. The Kelowna event is one of more than 30 local combines happening across the country in 2018.

Olympic silver medal-winning rower Will Crothers (London, 2012) and bronze medal-winning cyclist Laura Brown (Rio, 2016) will be available to media on site, and mentoring participants.

Top performers in Kelowna (any athletes deemed to have Olympic potential) will advance to a BC regional final in Richmond on April 7, 2018, or begin further testing with specific sports.

In addition to training support from a national sport organization the athlete may not have considered, top performers also win ‘Future Olympian’ financial support from RBC.

There is no charge. Local athletes (between the ages of 14 and 25) curious about whether they might be suited to an Olympic sport are encouraged to sign up in advance at rbctrainingground.ca

At the event they will be measured for anthropometric suitability (things like wingspan and body type) and perform speed, power, strength and endurance benchmark tests in front of officials from the Canadian Olympic Committee and 14 national sport organizations in hopes of reenergizing a dream or being discovered and directed toward an Olympic sport.

Overall, the program is designed to help fill a hole in Canada’s amateur sport system (talent identification in a country as big as Canada) and to then provide the uncovered talent with the high-performance sport resources they need to achieve their podium dreams.

The combine event will be held at the Capital News Centre on Friday, Feb. 23 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Previous story
Seattle is one step closer to pursuing NHL franchise

Just Posted

Peachland council amends OCP for controversial development

At Tuesday night’s council meeting, a bylaw was adopted to allow PeachTree Village to continue

Difficult year for Okanagan fruit growers

Weather factors reduce fruit profit margins

Snowfall alert on deck for Shuswap, Revelstoke, North Thompson

Okanagan expecting snow, but in amounts of 5 cm or less, travellers urged to be cautious

Mascot Max still missing near Kelowna

A missing five-year-old boxer named Max is causing a lot of concern for Kelowna residents

Sexual assault trial gets underway in Kelowna

Violent sexual assault detailed in court trial

Construction of Kelowna’s two tallest buildings commences

One Water Street will feature residential towers of 36 and 29 storeys

Seattle is one step closer to pursuing NHL franchise

Seattle group formally files for NHL expansion franchise

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Throne Speech leaves B.C. housing, childcare advocates awaiting details

Cutting housing speculation, adding childcare spaces were the highlights in NDP speech

Vernon Carnival puts wrap on ‘wonder’-ful event

58th annual Vernon Winter Carnival – Carnival in Wonderland – a hit with attendees

Vancouver woman, 26, dies after consuming pill cut with cocaine and fentanyl

Grandfather says anyone who takes recreational drugs is playing Russian roulette.

Okanagan Olympian Naude responds to compassionate Canadians

Women’s moguls skier disqualified in super final, losing shot at medal

B.C. government Throne Speech puts focus on housing, child care, affordability

NDP expected to target childcare and housing

Letter: Council caved to developer on Central Green

Kelowna letter-writer expresses disappointment with council on major project

Most Read