One month away: Kelowna Rockets announce training camp schedule

For the first time since 2019, the team’s rookie camp is back in action

It’s now just one month until the Kelowna Rockets are back on the ice at Prospera Place.

The team announced earlier this weekend that training camp will be back in its normal capacity. While there was a main camp for the 2020-21 shortened season and for last season, the rookie camp hasn’t taken place since 2019.

Rookie camp will be taking place from September 1-3, while the main camp runs for five days from Sept. 4-8.

The rosters will be announced in the coming weeks.

This preseason will feature five games for the Rockets, which starts with a home-and-home with the Kamloops Blazers on Sept. 9 and 10.

The regular season starts on Sept. 24 when the Rockets host the Portland Winterhawks.

hockeyKelownaKelowna RocketsWHL