Panik tallies OT winner as Coyotes beat Canucks 4-3

VANCOUVER — Richard Panik scored his second goal of the game in overtime and added an assist to lead the Arizona Coyotes to a 4-3 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night.

The Canucks clawed their way back from three separate one-goal deficits during regulation but couldn’t capture both points.

Nick Cousins and Conor Garland also scored for the Coyotes (19-21-3), who got 33 saves from Darcy Kuemper.

Sven Baertschi had a pair of goals for Vancouver (20-21-5) and Adam Gaudette added another.

Jacob Markstrom stopped 18-of-22 for the Canucks.

Vancouver had been shut out against both the Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs last week and the sluggish Canucks offence carried into Thursday’s match up as the team failed to register a single shot through the first 15 minutes.

Arizona’s opening goal came 1:26 into the second period after Vinnie Hinostroza sent a blind, back-handed pass to Panik at the top of the crease.

The Coyotes right-winger popped it in past Markstrom for his eighth goal of the year.

Vancouver responded 57 seconds later.

Chris Tanev picked off an Arizona pass in the neutral zone and sliced it to Baertschi at the Coyotes blueline. The Canucks left-winger deked out Arizona defenceman Jakob Chychurn by putting the puck through his legs, then sailed it up over Kuemper’s arm.

A pair of controversial plays lead to Arizona’s second goal.

Canucks right-winger Nikolay Goldobin got whacked from behind by Coyotes captain Oliver Ekman-Larsson as he went to the net, but there was no call.

Goldobin lay flat on the ice for a moment as Panik got the puck back in Vancouver’s end. His shot bounced off Markstrom to Cousins, who deflected it into the net.

Canucks coach Travis Green challenged the play, citing goalie interference but it was deemed a good goal.

Vancouver tied the game again with just 32 seconds left in the second period.

Kuemper stopped a long shot from Ben Hutton, but the rebound popped out to Gaudette, who was ready and waiting at the side of the net. The young centre scored on a quick wrist shot.

Thursday marked his first game back in the NHL. Gaudette played 31 games with the Canucks earlier this season but was sent down to the American Hockey League’s Utica Comets in later December when Baertschi and Brandon Sutter returned from injury.

He was called back up on Monday after Josh Leivo and rookie sensation Elias Pettersson suffered injuries.

Garland put the Coyotes ahead again midway through the third period after the Canucks turned the puck over at the blueline.

The Coyotes rookie has four points in his last three games.

Baertschi forced overtime by tipping in a rebound off a shot from defenceman Troy Stecher with less than five minutes to go in the game.

The Canucks will be back in action Sunday afternoon when they host the Florida Panthers. The Coyotes are off to Edmonton where they’ll battle the Oilers on Saturday.

