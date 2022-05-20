PHOTOS: Penticton Vees return home as BCHL Champions

The Penticton Vees arrived home from Nanaimo at approximately 5:45 p.m. on Thursday, May 20. (Logan Lockhart- Western News) Community members waited for more than 45 minutes to see the Penticton Vees return home with the Fred Page Cup. (Logan Lockhart- Western News) The Penticton Vees captured the Fred Page Cup for the second time in five years on Wednesday night, May 18. (Logan Lockhart- Western News) Penticton Vees mascot “HarVee” was among the first outside of the South Okanagan Events Centre to welcome back the Penticton Vees. (Logan Lockhart- Western News) The Penticton Vees were joined by many of their fans on Thursday, May 19, for a team photo with the Fred Page Cup in front of the South Okanagan Events Centre. (Logan Lockhart- Western News) The Penticton Vees returned to the South Okanagan Events Centre with the Fred Page Cup on Thursday, May 19. (Logan Lockhart- Western News)

It was a homecoming to remember on Thursday as the Penticton Vees returned to the South Okanagan Events Centre for the first time since winning the Fred Page Cup.

The team was greeted by many of its fans at approximately 5:45 p.m. on May 20 after sweeping the Nanaimo Clippers in the BCHL Finals on Wednesday, May 18, to secure the city’s second championship in five years.

Not even the rain could stop people from waiting outside the venue after the Vees’ trip home was delayed on two different occasions throughout the day.

“(The Vees) represent Penticton really well,” said Adrian Giddings, a born and raised Pentictonite who hasn’t missed a Vees home game all year. “They’ve made me so proud, and it’s nice to see them show off how great our city is…great ambassadors for Penticton.”

Penticton rolled through the 2022 playoffs, losing just once and winning 16 games in a row before capturing the trophy.

Players stopped for special championship photos with several fans outside the SOEC on Thursday. The team’s president, general manager and head coach Fred Harbinson could also be seen holding the Fred Page Cup next to a number of community members.

Harbinson led the Vees to the best record in the B.C. Hockey League during the 2021-2022 regular season, winning the league’s Coach of the Year Award as a result.

READ MORE: Penticton Vees blow out Nanaimo Clippers to sweep series and win BCHL championship

@lgllockhart

logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCHLCommunityhockeyPenticton VeesSports