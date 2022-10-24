Denver Broncos punter Mitch Berger waits for the ball while warming up prior to the start an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins in Landover, Md., on November 15, 2009. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Rob Carr)

PODCAST: Bob Marjanovich chats with longtime NFL punter Mitch Berger

MOJ on Sports: B.C. product won a Super Bowl with the Pittsburgh Steelers

On this edition of ‘MOJ on Sports’, Bob Marjanovich chats with former NFL punter Mitch Berger, a Super Bowl champion with the Pittsburgh Steelers and a two-time Pro Bowler.

“It’s an amazing journey for a Canadian kid born in Kamloops to make it all the way to the National Football League, and eventually win a Super Bowl at the age of 35.” said Marjanovich.

Berger also had stints with the Cincinnati Bengals, Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, St. Louis Rams, New Orleans Saints, Arizona Cardinals, Pittsburgh Steelers and Denver Broncos. He won Super Bowl XLIII with the Steelers against the Cardinals.

You will find ‘Moj on Sports’ podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts and MojonSports.com

LISTEN: Brenden DillonB.C. Native plays for the Winnipeg Jets

LISTEN: Kirk McLeanCanucks goaltending legend Kirk McLean

Follow the ‘Moj’ on Twitter

fb

Black PressBritish ColumbiaNFLPodcastsPro sports

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime defeats Sebastian Korda for European Open title
Next story
World Series teed up: Harper, Phillies go deep, face Astros

Just Posted

Oct.24 search for missing man (COSAR/Submitted)
Man found in Kelowna after missing for 3 days

Thursday, Oct. 20 marked the 27th ever sports equinox (@FOS/Twitter)
Morning Start: Sports equinox

Fire crews respond to a flare up a heritage home in Kelowna just days after a blaze causes significant damage (Brittany Webster - Capital News)
Fire crews back at Kelowna heritage home

Fireworks blasted off from Beasley Park Halloween Sunday 2021 thanks to the Lake Country Fire Department. (Black Press photo)
Brightening Beasley Park with Lake Country’s annual Halloween fireworks

Pop-up banner image