Kaedan Korczak of the Kelowna Rockets skates against the Kamloops Blazers during the 2019 season. Photo: Marissa Baecker/Kelowna Rockets Images

Pre-season set for Kelowna Rockets

The Rockets begin the 2019-2020 with a six-game pre-season

The Kelowna Rockets have given fans a look at the upcoming pre-season games.

After a busy WHL Draft and off-season, the Rockets’ upcoming pre-season games will help determine how the team is looking as it heads into the 2019-2020 season, where they will host the Memorial Cup next May.

The Rockets will return to Prospera Place Aug. 30 for the first of a six-game pre-season. Kelowna will host the Victoria Royals in one of three home games leading up to the WHL regular season.

Before the pre-season can begin, the Rockets have a few big names expected to be called in the upcoming NHL draft starting June 21. Nolan Foote, Kaedan Korczak and Lassi Thomson are a trio of Rockets who have been scouted to be potential first-round picks.

READ MORE: Rockets make big moves at WHL draft

READ MORE: Kelowna Rockets announce Memorial Cup incentives for season tickets holders

The results of the draft, and the new names added to the Rockets during the off-season, will help paint a picture of how strong the Rockets will be as they head into the pre-season, and get ready to for the 2020 Memorial Cup.

