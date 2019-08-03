Team Canada players celebrates their 8-6 victory over Cuba at the Lima 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru on Tuesday July 30, 2019. (Christopher Morris photo)

Puerto Rico knocks off Canada in battle of unbeaten baseball teams at Pan Ams

Michael Crouse of Port Moody hit a solo home run for Canada

The Canadian men’s baseball team suffered its first loss at the Pan American Games on Friday, falling 8-5 to Puerto Rico in super round action.

Canada (3-1) carried a win into the super round. Teams carry records against other teams to advance out of preliminary play into the super round.

Canadian starter Ryan Kellogg of Whitby, Ont., didn’t get out of the fourth inning, surrendering three runs on five hits.

Puerto Rico starter Miguel Martinez gave up one run on five hits in six innings, helping his team improve to 4-0.

Michael Crouse of Port Moody hit a solo home run for Canada.

Puerto Rico broke the game open with a four-run eighth. Canada responded with its own four-run frame in the bottom of the inning, but couldn’t get any closer.

Canada faces Nicaragua on Saturday.

The medal games are Sunday.

Surfing

Lina Augaitis just missed the podium in the women’s SUP race. The Ottawa native finished fourth, just behind Mariecarmen Rivera of Puerto Rico. On the men’s side, Finn Spencer of Whistler, B.C., lost his Round 3 match to Colombia’s Giorgio Gomez.

Field hockey

The Canadian women’s team improved to 2-1 with a 5-0 win over Uruguay. Sara McManus of Tsawwassen, B.C., had two goals to lead Canada. Rachel Donohoe, Stephanie Norlander and Holly Stewart also scored, while goalie Kaitlyn Williams registered the shutout.

Racquetball

Canada’s Samuel Murray and Coby Iwaasa posted wins in men’s singles play. Iwaasa, from Lethbridge, Alta., downed American Charles Pratt 2-1, while Murray, from Baie-Comeau, Que., topped Luis Perez of the Dominican Republic by the same score. Winnipeg’s Jennifer Saunders lost 2-1 to Maricruz Ortiz of Costa Rica.

Tennis

Toronto’s Jada Bui was eliminated from women’s singles. Bui lost 6-4, 6-0 against Veronica Cepede-Royg of Paraguay in the quarterfinals.

Equestrian

Canada is second after the dressage portion of eventing. Dana Cooke of Merritt, B.C., Colleen Loach of Dunham, Que., Jessica Phoenix of Cannington, Ont., and Karl Slezak of Tottenham, Ont., have 81.30 penalties. The United States leads at 76.40. Cross-country is Saturday with jumping on Sunday.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Kelowna Falcons complete 9th inning rally
Next story
West Kelowna Warriors financial partner sues, ownership responds

Just Posted

West Kelowna Warriors financial partner sues, ownership responds

Financial partner, Xiaorong Liang filed a lawsuit against Warriors owner Kim Dobranski July 29

Misspelled sign near Big White sparks confusion

Both words in a Kootenay-Boundary road sign were misspelled

From homeless to housed: A Kelowna woman’s journey

Wanda MacKinnon woke up in a hospital with a stab wound and a concussion

Storm the Ogopogo? Okanagan residents called upon to find elusive monster

‘We gotta find this thing before the Scots find Nessie!’ reads the Facebook group

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission spotlights homelessness issue with event

Homelessness is No Picnic a family-friendly barbecue event establishes sense of community

UPDATE: Multiple people dead, 1 in custody in Texas shooting

The police department is asking the public to stay away from the area

Kootnekoff: Extraordinary damages in employment law

There can be legal ramifications to when and how an employee is dismissed

B.C. man imprisoned in Iran since 2008 returns to Canada

Saeed Malekpour, a Victoria web programmer, arrived Friday to Canada

Letter: Attacks on Liberals are misleading

To the editor: Am I the only one that finds it interesting… Continue reading

Okanagan man celebrates 100th birthday

Del Fulgham reached his 100th birthday on July 20 of this year and threw a proper party to celebrate

Puerto Rico knocks off Canada in battle of unbeaten baseball teams at Pan Ams

Michael Crouse of Port Moody hit a solo home run for Canada

Vernon grass fire believed to be started by fireworks

An overnight grass fire near Kalamalka Lakeview Drive appears to have been started by fireworks

Anger, betrayal still felt five years after Mount Polley Mine breach in northern B.C.

“We just don’t want to drink the water knowing Mount Polley’s still dumping their crap in there.”

My cousin, the killer: Woman’s DNA solved the 1987 double murder of B.C. couple

Chelsea Rustad is glad they used her genes to solve the Talbott murder case

Most Read