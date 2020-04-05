Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8), of Russia, skates with the puck against Colorado Avalanche right wing Joonas Donskoi (72), of Finland, during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

QUIZ: How much do you know about hockey?

Take this test and find out how well you know Canada’s most popular winter sport

Hockey is the definitive Canadian winter sport, and spring is normally the time for playoffs and the quest for the National Hockey League’s Stanley Cup.

This year, however, the NHL season came to an abrupt end as a result of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, and the playoffs and the Stanley Cup series have been cancelled.

READ ALSO: NHL suspends 2019-20 season amid coronavirus pandemic, MLB postpones season

If you’re a hockey fan, longing for the return of on-ice action, we hope this 20-question hockey quiz will help provide some relief.

And if you’re not up on hockey knowledge, give a call to a hockey fan you know and take this quiz together.


If you want some more quizzes, try some of the following.

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about the Olympics?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Are you ready for spring?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How well do you know the Royals?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Put your knowledge of British Columbia to the test

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you really know about Canada?

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

hockeyNHL

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Rockets prospects named to BC Hockey’s All-Star teams

Just Posted

B.C. firefighters only responding to most life-threatening calls during COVID-19 pandemic

The directive comes after province spoke with paramedics, fire services, according to top doctor

Lake Country Food Bank welcomes wheelbarrow load of donations

Rotary Club presents symbolic cheque for the $24,600 raised since August 2018

Vernon family shares story of son’s cancer recovery to encourage blood donation

Finlay Ritson’s parents can’t donate blood, but hope his story will encourage others to do so

WATCH: North Okanagan seniors stay fit in self-isolation

Residents have taken to their balconies to follow along in exercise class

‘An extra $220 every 90 days’: Kelowna woman worried over increased prescription dispensing fees

The Kelowna woman says it’s outrageous to charge for refills every 30 days

Education, not enforcement: B.C. bylaw officers keeping a watch on physical distancing

A kind word, it turns out, has usually been all people need to hear

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Canada looking to disinfect used masks, Dr. Tam asks they not be thrown away

Canadian COVID-19 cases top 14,000

Emergency aid portal opens Monday, cash could be in bank accounts by end of week: Trudeau

Emergency benefit will provide $2,000 a month for those who have lost their income due to COVID-19

COVID-19: Interior Crisis Line calls increase

Calls directly related to pandemic up 25 per cent over final two weeks of March

Land once belonged to Grand Chief Nicola

Summerland was once known as Nicola Prairie

QUIZ: How much do you know about hockey?

Take this test and find out how well you know Canada’s most popular winter sport

Researchers look at humidity as a weapon in the fight against airborne viruses

Regular hand washing, physical distancing and PPE for health care workers remains best line of defense

Visitor to Kamloops army club tests positive for COVID-19: Interior Health

The individual visited Anavets 290 Army and Navy Club between March 13 and March 17

Most Read