Ransom, Canada, 12th in Olympic mixed relay

Kelowna biathlete part of Canada’s biathlon team at PyeongChang

Kelowna’s Julia Ransom and her Canadian teammates were two-and-a-half minutes behind the gold medalists from France in biathlon’s mixed relay at the PyeongChang Olympic competition Tuesday.

Ransom, 25, was one of two Canadian females in the four-person relay as the women raced a six kilometre course while the men raced 7.5km.

Starting in fifth position, the Canadian foursome had nine penalties and finished in a time of 1:11:31.4, 2:36.7 behind the winners.

It was Ransom’s fourth race at the Olympic biathlon venue after she placed 28th in the women’s 10km pursuit, 40th in the 7.5km sprint and 74th in the women’s 15km individual.

She is also scheduled to race on Thursday in the women’s relay.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. freestyle skier wins gold
Next story
BCHL Today: Merritt peaking at right time and Taylor signs with UNH Wildcats

Just Posted

Friends of late Kelowna ‘boarder raising money for charity

Friends and family of a young man who died in snowboarding accident gives back to the sport

Kelowna council approves 33-storey downtown hotel tower

Overwhelming support for what would be the tallest building in the city Tuesday at council meeting

Ransom, Canada, 12th in Olympic mixed relay

Kelowna biathlete part of Canada’s biathlon team at PyeongChang

Condition of the Coquihalla concerning for tourists

“They don’t make a show called Highway to Hell for nothing…”

ALR review may not be open-minded

Past agriculture minister Norm Letnick skeptical of NDP approach

Your Feb. 21 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

BCHL Today: Merritt peaking at right time and Taylor signs with UNH Wildcats

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Video: B.C. firefighters featured in quirky video

Oliver Fire Department posts video about their B.C. volunteer firefighter spring training seminar

Rockets edge Prince George

Kelowna had multi point games from several players in WHL victory Wednesday night

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Two more medals push Canada into third place

A gold in ski cross and a bronze in bobsleigh as men’s hockey advances to the semis

Canada advances to men’s hockey semis

Canada beats Finland 1-0

Trudeau reiterates denial of Sikh separatists in cabinet, condemns extremism

“We will always stand against violent extremism, but we understand that diversity of views is one of the great strengths of Canada.”

Canada wins gold in men’s ski cross

Leman earns redemption with ski cross gold; Homan out early

Most Read