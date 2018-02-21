Ransom, Canada, 12th in Olympic mixed relay

Kelowna’s Julia Ransom and her Canadian teammates were two-and-a-half minutes behind the gold medalists from France in biathlon’s mixed relay at the PyeongChang Olympic competition Tuesday.

Ransom, 25, was one of two Canadian females in the four-person relay as the women raced a six kilometre course while the men raced 7.5km.

Starting in fifth position, the Canadian foursome had nine penalties and finished in a time of 1:11:31.4, 2:36.7 behind the winners.

It was Ransom’s fourth race at the Olympic biathlon venue after she placed 28th in the women’s 10km pursuit, 40th in the 7.5km sprint and 74th in the women’s 15km individual.

She is also scheduled to race on Thursday in the women’s relay.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.