Aaron Volpatti, born and raised in Revelstoke, is far and away the most successful hockey player the town has ever produced. He played five seasons in hockey’s biggest league for the Vancouver Canucks and the Washington Capitals. (Contributed by Aaron Volpatti)

Revelstoke’s Aaron Volpatti returning to release debut book on NHL career

FIGHTER: Defying The NHL Odds is Volpatti’s first book following a career in the NHL

Following the announcement of the release of his debut book, Revelstoke’s own Aaron Volpatti has set the dates and times for his much anticipated return to introduce the community to FIGHTER: Defying The NHL Odds.

On Friday, Oct. 28, Volpatti will be hosting a BBQ and book signing at the Revelstoke Fire Hall from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Following the BBQ, Volpatti will be heading to his old stomping ground, the Revelstoke Forum, for the Grizzlies game and more signings of his book from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. The Revelstoke Grizzlies will be taking on the Kelowna Chiefs.

Then, on Saturday, Oct. 29, Volpatti will have a pair of book signings: first at Fable Book Parlour from 12 p.m. – 1 p.m., and then at SaveOnFoods from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Of the funds raised 40 per cent from the sales of the book for 54 days after its release will be donated to Vancouver’s Burn Fund Centre, a tribute to his Vancouver Canucks jersey number (54) and the second and third-degree burns which covered 40 per cent of his body following a devastating injury.

FIGHTER: Defying The NHL Odds, available October 25 at www.aaronvolpatti.com and on Amazon, is an account of Volpatti’s journey from his humble beginnings in Revelstoke, to his journey from Vancouver General Hospital’s Burn Unit to the NHL, and his life after hockey.

