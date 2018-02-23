Ringette players ready for B.C. Games

Kelowna ringette contingent among many athletes taking part in BC Games in Kamloops

The Kelowna Ringette Association will be represented at the BC Winter Games this weekend in Kamloops.

The team is made up of U14 and U16 aged players in the Thompson Okanagan Ringette League.

Allison Koebel, Nigella Russell, Brooklyn Piche, Skylar Ray, Shae Taylor and Brook Driscoll will take part.

The team was selected in October and have been practicing getting ready for the games. The assistant coach is also from Kelowna as Caitlin Pineau will be behind the bench is from Kelowna.

The remainder of the team is made up of players from the Vernon Ringette Association and Shuswap Ringette Association.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.