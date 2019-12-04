Rockets’ Basran named to CHL Team of the Week

The Canadian Hockey League commends the Rockets’ goalie for an impressive week of games

The awards keep coming for the Kelowna Rockets’ Roman Basran.

After notching back-t0-back WHL Goaltender of the Week awards, Basran has been named to the Canadian Hockey League’s Team of the Week, an award for the top position players throughout the entire 60-team league.

From Nov. 25 to Dec. 1, Basran made 46 saves in two games where the Rockets recorded one win and one shoot-out loss. Basran picked up his fourth career shut-out and finished the week with a 0.96 goals-against average and a .958 save percentage.

Basran said it’s been an entire team effort that’s allowed him to play his best.

“We don’t have any selfish players and that’s been helping us a lot,” he said.

“Everyone knows their role and everyone’s been playing as a team.”

Basran was joined on the CHL’s Team of the Week by the Ontario Hockey League’s Noel Hoefenmayer, Austen Keating and Marco Rossi who all skate for the Ottawa 67’s. Rounding out the top skaters are the Brandon Wheat King’s Cole Reinhardt (WHL) and the Chicoutimi Sagueneens Artemi Kniazev (QMJHL).

Basran and the Rockets embark on a six-game, eight-day road trip starting Friday throughout Western Canada.

Kelowna returns to home ice Dec. 18 to host the Vancouver Giants before the WHL’s Christmas break.

