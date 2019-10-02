Rockets’ boast the most WHL alumni on NHL opening night rosters

Carsen Twarynski is the latest Rockets player to crack an NHL roster

Leon Draisaitl of Kelowna Rockets skates against the Vancouver Giants on January 7, 2015 at Prospera Place in Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada. (Contributed)

The Kelowna Rockets have 14 alumni members listed on National Hockey League opening night rosters to start the 2019-20 season.

The Rockets provide the most WHL alumni to the NHL this season as only three other WHL teams are represented with double-digit alumni. Other teams with a large number of alumni include the Brandon Wheat Kings (12), Portland Winterhawks (11) and the Moose Jaw Warriors (10).

Forward Carsen Twarynski is the latest Rockets player to crack an NHL roster after signing with the Philadelphia Flyers. Twarynski last played for the Rockets during the 2016-17 season where he tallied 72 points in 68 games.

Rockets’ alumni defensemen Tyson Barrie and Tyler Myers will be in new uniforms this season. Barrie was dealt to the Toronto Maple Leafs in a blockbuster trade on Canada Day, while free agent Myers signed with the Vancouver Canucks.

2015 Memorial Cup MVP Leon Draisaitl will be looking to build on his 105 point campaign from last season and a healthy Montreal Canadiens’ Shea Weber is 75 games shy of hitting 1000 NHL games played.

Former Rockets and Okanagan favourites Duncan Keith, Blake Comeau, Jamie Benn, Damon Severson and Josh Morrissey start their seasons this week.

Michael Backlund, Alex Edler, Madison Bowey and Colton Sissons also continue their NHL careers this year.

Puck drop for the new NHL season starts Wednesday night when the Toronto Maple Leafs face-off against the Ottawa Senators at 4 p.m.

