Leon Draisaitl of Kelowna Rockets skates against the Vancouver Giants on January 7, 2015 at Prospera Place in Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada. (Contributed)

Rockets’ boast the most WHL alumni on NHL opening night rosters

Carsen Twarynski is the latest Rockets player to crack an NHL roster

The Kelowna Rockets have 14 alumni members listed on National Hockey League opening night rosters to start the 2019-20 season.

The Rockets provide the most WHL alumni to the NHL this season as only three other WHL teams are represented with double-digit alumni. Other teams with a large number of alumni include the Brandon Wheat Kings (12), Portland Winterhawks (11) and the Moose Jaw Warriors (10).

Forward Carsen Twarynski is the latest Rockets player to crack an NHL roster after signing with the Philadelphia Flyers. Twarynski last played for the Rockets during the 2016-17 season where he tallied 72 points in 68 games.

Rockets’ alumni defensemen Tyson Barrie and Tyler Myers will be in new uniforms this season. Barrie was dealt to the Toronto Maple Leafs in a blockbuster trade on Canada Day, while free agent Myers signed with the Vancouver Canucks.

2015 Memorial Cup MVP Leon Draisaitl will be looking to build on his 105 point campaign from last season and a healthy Montreal Canadiens’ Shea Weber is 75 games shy of hitting 1000 NHL games played.

READ MORE: Green Day song may be new NHL anthem

READ MORE: VIDEO: New-look Vancouver Canucks confident heading into season opener

Former Rockets and Okanagan favourites Duncan Keith, Blake Comeau, Jamie Benn, Damon Severson and Josh Morrissey start their seasons this week.

Michael Backlund, Alex Edler, Madison Bowey and Colton Sissons also continue their NHL careers this year.

Puck drop for the new NHL season starts Wednesday night when the Toronto Maple Leafs face-off against the Ottawa Senators at 4 p.m.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Players wanted: Additional players invited to Okanagan indoor soccer league
Next story
Strong medical support boosts Vernon swimmer from ‘four months of hell’

Just Posted

West Kelowna to install two new local playgrounds

The playgrounds are expected to cost around $165,000

Rockets’ boast the most WHL alumni on NHL opening night rosters

Carsen Twarynski is the latest Rockets player to crack an NHL roster

Proposed trail connecting Peachland and Lake Country back in the spotlight

West Kelowna and Peachland mayors met ministry officials to discuss the Trail 2000 project

Warriors drop 7th straight, look for bounce back this weekend

West Kelowna plays back-to-back games in Penticton starting Friday night

Kelowna RCMP continue investigation into disappearance of hunter

Gordon Solloway left home on Sept. 26 for a short hunting trip

VIDEO: Vancouver officer struck on roadside by distracted ‘L’ driver

The officer has been unable to return to work due to his injuries

Bullet fragment likely caused 2017 wildfire that destroyed northern B.C. homes: FOI

Chief fire information officer says firearms ignitions have become more common

Police cancel $368 ticket given to B.C. senior for having cellphone in cupholder

The woman was ticketed and then her son took to Twitter to ask if the fine is just

One man reportedly shot inside Penticton residence

Investigation has led to ‘heavy police presence’ outside a residence on Maple Street

Resignations let B.C. legislature ‘turn the page,’ John Horgan says

MLAs return next week for Indigenous rights, daylight time debates

Strong medical support boosts Vernon swimmer from ‘four months of hell’

Racked with pain training for 55+ BC Games, Dave Poggemiller rebounds with help to win eight medals

Humboldt Bronco families upset by Alberta trucking regulation review

Province is taking a second look at rules for school bus drivers and farmers

Man wanted by Vernon police on sexual assault charges

Riley Dean Brucks is wanted on two separate charges of sexual interference and sexual assault

Tulip sales commemorate liberation of the Netherlands

Summerland Legion selling tulips for 75th anniversary of liberation during Second World War

Most Read