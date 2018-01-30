Rockets’ forward Dillon Dube goes on the attack against the Medicine Hat Tigers in WHL action Tuesday in Kelowna. -Image: Warren Henderson/Capital News

Rockets down Tigers for 17th win in last 18 at home

Cal Foote has a goal and two assists as the Rockets play first game at Prospera after Alberta trip

For opponents of the Kelowna Rockets, Prospera Place has more or less been a wasteland this season.

The Rockets made it 17 wins in their last 18 games on home ice with a 5-2 victory Tuesday night over the visiting Medicine Hat Tigers.

Captain Cal Foote had a goal and two assists as the Rockets defeated the Tigers for the second time in four nights. Kelowna was a 4-3 winner in overtime Friday night in Medicine Hat.

The Rockets didn’t have their best hockey in the early going, but persistence paid off for Jason Smith’s B.C. Division leaders who rang up their B.C. Division leading 32nd victory of the season.

“We started the game a little slow,” Smith said. “Once we got through the first five minutes, we started to get the puck on the net, spent some time in the O-zone and played a lot better after that. We did some real good things, I think, in most parts of the game.”

Foote scored the lone goal of the opening period Tuesday, beating Tigers’ goaltender Jason Hollett with a shot from the point for his 11th goal of the season.

Leif Mattson scored early in the second period to spot Kelowna to a two-goal lead, before Carsen Twarynski, with his 32nd of the season on the power play, made it a 3-0 game.

After David Quennville got the Tigers on the board with a power play goal at 8:54, Kole Lind made it 4-1 with his 27th of the season and Kelowna’s second PP marker of the night.

Dawson Heathcote scored five minutes into the third to get the Tigers back to within two , before Dillon Dube sealed the game with an empty net goal in the final minute.

Goaltender Brodan Salmond stopped 31 shots for the Rockets, who outshot the Tigers 44-33.

Rockets’ 20-year-old defenceman James Hilsendager left the game in the third period after taking a high hit from the Tigers’ Ryan Chyzowksi.

Chyzowksi was assessed a five-minute major and game misconduct for a hit to the head, but the Rockets failed to score on the extended power play.

GAME SUMMARY

Kelowna (32-14-3-1) was coming off a 2-0-1-0 trip to Alberta last week.

In a matchup of the Western Conference’s top two teams, the Rockets will be back home this Friday night for the first of two weekend games against the Everett Silvertips (32-16-1-2). Face off at Prospera Place is 7:05 p.m.

The teams will meet again Saturday at the XFINITY Arena in Everett, Wash.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@capnewsports

whenderson@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Manitoba’s Jennifer Jones beats N.B. to remain unbeaten in Pool A at Scotties

Just Posted

Kelowna man takes down for sale sign after attention

Kane Blake took down his for-sale sign, which draws attention to an alleged unruly neighbour

Super blue blood moon coming to skies near you

This may be the only time you will ever see this combination

Kelowna to hold agricultural water rate info sessions

The sessions concern the city’s plan to serge SEKID and SOMID into the

B.C. Green Party leader back in town

Andrew Weaver is coming back to Kelowna and West Kelowna for byelection campaign events

Central Okanagan students encouraged to be resilient

Annual Living Library event encourages students by hearing the stories of others

11 of Canada’s top chefs land in Kelowna

Find out who is competiting at this year’s Canadian Culinary Championships, taking place this weekend

Rockets down Tigers for 17th win in last 18 at home

Cal Foote has a goal and two assists as the Rockets play first game at Prospera after Alberta trip

Manitoba’s Jennifer Jones beats N.B. to remain unbeaten in Pool A at Scotties

For the first time, Manitoba played a full game and didn’t hit double digits

Province recognizes Feb. 4-10 as White Cane Week in B.C.

First full week of February has been National White Cane Week since 1946

Ashcroft Reserve resident who lost home says she lives the fire every day

Seven months after the Elephant Hill wildfire, Angie Thorne wonders what moving forward looks like.

A ringette family’s long road back

Shuswap sports organization rallies around father and daughter after car crash

Snowmobiler dies in Barriere backcountry

The Kamloops man was traveling with three others and two snowmobiles in the Harp Mountain area

NHL defender visits B.C. hometown to speak to minor hockey youth

Shea Theodore visits his hometown arena, gives minor hockey youth thumbs up

Imagine Kelowna survey closes soon

The survey will close Feb. 5

Most Read