Braydyn Chizen and the Kelowna Rockets fell to James Malm and the Vancouver Giants Saturday in WHL action in Langley. -Image: Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze

Rockets edged by B.C. rival Giants

Vancouver pulls to within a point of Kelowna atop the WHL’s Western Conference

James Malm scored the go-ahead goal and game winner at 8:53 of the third period to lead the Vancouver Giants to a 3-2 victory over the Kelowna Rockets in WHL action Saturday in Langley.

Kelowna (27-13-2-1) leads the Giants (25-14-4-2) by one point for top spot in the B.C. Division, with the Rockets holding a game in hand.

Conner Bruggen-Cate and Lief Mattson scored for the Rockets who were coming off a 6-2 win over the Seattle Thunderbirds a night earlier in Kent, Wash.

James Porter stopped 23 shots in the Kelowna net as the Rockets outshot Vancouver 30-26.

Kelowna back on home ice Wednesday night to take on the Lethbridge Hurricanes. Face off at Prospera Place is 7:05 p.m.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@capnewsports

whenderson@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
SLIDESHOW: Giants ground Rockets in first-place showdown
Next story
Giants gain ground on Rockets in race for first place

Just Posted

Kelowna woman caught up in Hawaii false missile alarm

Renee Wasylyk was vacationing in Hawaii when she received a message of an incoming missile

Popular stories from the week

Each Saturday, the Capital News highlight’s popular stories from the week

UBCO psychology professor placed under supervision with focus on “boundary issues”

Dr. Stephen Porter has stepped aside from his teaching duties

Ballet Kelowna celebrates success of leading female choreographers

Elles: Extraordinary Dance Created by Women will be shown Feb. 2

Okanagan College holds first 2018 convocation ceremony

The college confers 79 Bachelor’s degrees, 11 associate degrees, 231 diplomas and 106 certificates

Rockets ground ‘Birds for ninth win in 10 games

Carsen Twarynski and Leif Mattson scored twice each in Kelowna’s win Friday in Kent, Wash.

Giants gain ground on Rockets in race for first place

Vancouver Giants centre James Malm continues his knack for big goals

Rockets edged by B.C. rival Giants

Vancouver pulls to within a point of Kelowna atop the WHL’s Western Conference

Officials mistakenly send out missile warning in Hawaii

The message, sent to cellphones, said ‘This is not a drill’

Some Canadian news outlets ready to cope with Facebook’s News Feed changes

Social network wants to promote conversation and make time spent on the platform more meaningful

RCMP search for missing Kamloops youth

Annie Michel was last seen Jan. 11

Drugs and firearms found with Kamloops search warrant

Four people were arrested at a house on Royal Avenue last night

Strongest Families coaches over smartphones

Penticton Rotary continuing mental wellness work with youth

Trump gets ‘excellent health’ report from White House doctor

Recent book and detractors have suggested president is mentally unfit

Most Read