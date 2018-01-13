Rockets edged by B.C. rival Giants

Vancouver pulls to within a point of Kelowna atop the WHL’s Western Conference

Braydyn Chizen and the Kelowna Rockets fell to James Malm and the Vancouver Giants Saturday in WHL action in Langley. -Image: Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze

James Malm scored the go-ahead goal and game winner at 8:53 of the third period to lead the Vancouver Giants to a 3-2 victory over the Kelowna Rockets in WHL action Saturday in Langley.

Kelowna (27-13-2-1) leads the Giants (25-14-4-2) by one point for top spot in the B.C. Division, with the Rockets holding a game in hand.

Conner Bruggen-Cate and Lief Mattson scored for the Rockets who were coming off a 6-2 win over the Seattle Thunderbirds a night earlier in Kent, Wash.

James Porter stopped 23 shots in the Kelowna net as the Rockets outshot Vancouver 30-26.

Kelowna back on home ice Wednesday night to take on the Lethbridge Hurricanes. Face off at Prospera Place is 7:05 p.m.

