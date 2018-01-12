Carsen Twarynski scored twice in the Rockets’ 6-2 win Friday in Kent, Wash. -Image: Brian Liesse

Rockets ground ‘Birds for ninth win in 10 games

Carsen Twarynski and Leif Mattson scored twice each in Kelowna’s win Friday in Kent, Wash.

Last Friday night, the Seattle Thunderbirds halted the Kelowna Rockets’ 13-game home-ice winning streak.

Seven days later, the Rockets delivered some payback with a 6-2 victory over hometown T-Birds in Kent, Wash.

Carsen Twarynski and Leif Mattson each scored twice to lead Kelowna to its ninth time in the last 10 games.

Twarynski scored his team-leading 28th and 29th goals of the season as the Rockets opened up a 5-0 lead.

Seattle scored twice in the final six minutes of the third period, before Mattson’s second of the night into an empty net closed out the scoring.

Leif Mattson, Jack Cowell and Colum McGauley also scored for Kelowna (27-12-2-1).

James Porter made 21 saves for the Rockets who outshot Seattle 42-23.

GAME SUMMARY

The Rockets were without Dillon Dube who has a bout of the flu and hasn’t played since winning gold with Team Canada at the world junior hockey championship last week in Buffalo.

The Rockets will be in Langley Saturday night to take on the Vancouver Giants.

The Giants (24-14-4-2) trail Kelowna by three points for top spot in the B.C. Division, with the Rockets holding two games in hand.

Kelowna’s next home action is Wednesday night against the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

