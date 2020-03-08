The Kelowna Rockets’ Pavel Novak scored his 25th goal of the year against the Lethbridge Hurricanes on Mar. 7, 2020. (Contributed)

Rockets hold on for 5-4 win over Hurricanes

The Rockets held a 5-1 lead going into the third period

The Kelowna Rockets were able to keep things rolling with a 5-4 win over the Lethbridge Hurricanes at Prospera Place on Saturday night.

The Rockets had just come off a big 6-0 win against the Seattle Thunderbirds on Friday that punched their ticket to the postseason.

Kelowna came to play on Saturday night, holding a 5-1 lead over the Hurricanes through two periods. Lethbridge was then able to rally in the third with three goals for an exciting finish. They would ultimately fall just short as the Rockets captured their 29th win of the season.

Ty Nash opened the scoring for Lethbridge just over three minutes into the opening frame. The Rockets would then convert three straight goals to take the lead by the end of the first. Trevor Wong, Matthew Wedman and Pavel Novak all found the back of the net for Kelowna.

Kyle Topping and Matthew Wedman would then extend the Rockets lead to 5-1 during the second period.

Bryan Thomson replaced Carl Tetachuk in net for Lethbridge at the start of the third. Alex Cotton scored and Dylan Cozens chipped in a pair of goals in the span of 2:23 to make it interesting.

READ MORE: Rockets clinch playoff berth after 6-0 shut-out win over T-Birds

Roman Basran made 39 saves to pick up his 22nd win of the season. The Hurricanes outshot the Rockets 39-25.

Kelowna went a perfect five for five on the penalty kill, while the Rockets went two-for-three with the man advantage.

The Rockets record is now 29-27-3-3.

Foote, Comrie, Newell, Farren and Kindree were the scratches for the Rockets.

Kelowna will be back in action on Wednesday when they host the Victoria Royals for Hat-Trick Wednesday.

Tickets are on sale at selectyourtickets.com, at the Prospera Place box office or by phone at 250-762-5050.

