Warren Henderson/Capital News Nolan Foote and the Kelowna Rockets downed the Tri-City Americans Wednesday for their 13th consecutive victory on home ice.

Rockets host ‘Birds, aim for 14th straight at home

Seattle visits Kelowna Friday for the first of three meetings between the clubs this season

Opponents of the Kelowna Rockets have found wins excessively hard to come by this season at Prospera Place.

The Seattle Thunderbirds will be the latest to try their luck against the most proficient home team in the WHL’s Western Conference whey they face off against Jason Smith’s club on Friday night. Game time is 7:05 p.m.

The Rockets, who have won 13 consecutive games on home ice, haven’t lost at Prospera Place since Oct. 20, a 3-1 setback to the Portland Winterhawks.

The Rockets (24-11-2-1) have also won six straight games overall to push them three points clear of Everett for top spot in the conference and four ahead of Vancouver in the B.C. Division.

Smith said Kelowna’s play of late, both at home and on the road, is largely due to his players’ continually improving work habits.

“Our work ethic has been the biggest thing, we’re working and competing for 60 minutes and that all started with our habits in practise,” said Smith, in his second season as Kelowna’s head coach. “The habits you create by the work you put in allow you to have success. That’s what we’re pushing for, to be a team that can play consistent games by doing things the right way, with high energy and high intensity and if we do that, we’ll be in a good spot.”

Much of the team’s recent prosperity has come without two of its top players, Dillon Dube and Cal Foote, both of whom are with Team Canada at the world junior championship in Buffalo and haven’t played with the Rockets since Dec. 9.

Smith said the success his club is having is a credit to all the players who make up the Rockets’ supporting cast.

“It’s great,” Smith said of the contributions from up and down the lineup. “…it’s an opportunity for your depth players to step up and get more ice time, get more opportunity on the power play and penalty kill and if you can seize that moment and show that you can do it regularly you’re going to give yourself a chance to do it even when those players come back.

“It just adds to the depth of your group and the ability to push through in big games.”

One of those depth players, Conner Bruggen-Cate, stepped up with the first two-goal game of his career on Wednesday, leading the Rockets to a 13th straight win at home, 5-4 over the Tri-City Americans.

Following Friday’s game against Seattle, the Rockets will head east for a Sunday matinee against the Hitmen in Calgary.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Heat volleyball launches 2018 at home

Just Posted

Update: Four influenza deaths at Interior Health care homes

Respiratory infections and gastroinstesinal illnesses identified

Update: RCMP nab hit and run suspect in stolen vehicle

A 45-year-old Kelowna man, well known to the RCMP, was arrested. He remains in police custody

West Kelowna mobile home destroyed by flames

A large plume of smoke could be seen rising from a mobile home that caught on fire, Thursday afternoon

Utility billing mistake corrected by Kelowna city staff

Clerical error leads to incorrect penalty charge on Dec. 16 bills

Updated: Fire investigation suspended due to unsafe conditions

Kelowna fire crews cannot complete an investigation of Cameron Ave. structure

VIDEO: B.C. man films up-close view of orca breaching near Victoria

Bob Fraumeni can be heard yelling ‘Lord love a duck!’ while watching the orca slam the water

Scotties curling fans in Penticton will have shot at new vehicle

Curling fans will be given the opportunity to get behind the wheel of a 2018 Ford Escape

Intense storm pummels Atlantic Canada

A very intense storm causes schools and offices to close in Atlantic Canada

Victoria father charged with murder of daughters appears in court

Andrew Berry, 43, charged with second-degree murder in deaths of Chloe, 6, and Aubrey Berry, 4

B.C. agriculture minister names committee to ‘revitalize’ ALR

Popham appoints nine farmers and agriculture policy experts to consult and make recommendations

B.C. cities named as top recommended places to visit

Expedia poll lists three B.C. locations on a recent survey they conducted

B.C. clown band member charged with smuggling $7M in drugs into Japan

Daniel Whitmore, of Iron Maiden tribute band Powerclown, was allegedly found with methamphetamine

‘A little more hope:’ ALS patients taking anti-psychotic drug in clinical trial

New trial offers chance to treat debilitating and ultimately deadly neural disease without a cure

Justin Trudeau hits the slopes in Golden

Family had spent a few days in Revelstoke

Most Read

  • Hockey royalty pays tribute to legendary Leaf Johnny Bower

    A celebration of life ceremony for Canadian hockey legend Johnny Bower was held at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto on Wednesday

  • Rockets host ‘Birds, aim for 14th straight at home

    Seattle visits Kelowna Friday for the first of three meetings between the clubs this season