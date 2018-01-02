Rockets’ Porter WHL goalie of the week

James Porter allowed just one goal and stopped 74 shots in two Kelowna Rockets’ victories last week. -Image: Marissa Baecker/Shoot The Breeze

James Porter continues to impress in his rookie season in major junior hockey.

The first-year Kelowna Rockets’ stopper has been named the Western Hockey League’s goaltender of the week for the period ending Dec. 31.

In two starts last week, the 5-foot-11, 157-pound product of Bonners Ferry, Idaho posted a 2-0 record, 0.48 goals against average, a .987 save ratio and one shutout

Last Wednesday, Porter stopped 46 of 47 shots in a 2-1 shootout win over the visiting Kamloops Blazers. Two nights later, he turned aside all 28 shots in Kamloops for his second career shutout in a 3-0 win.

Porter, 17, is 15-5-2-0 this season with a 3.22 goals against average and .904 save percentage.

