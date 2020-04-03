Rockets prospects named to BC Hockey’s All-Star teams

Dylan Wightman and Scott Cousins were named to the U16AAA All-Star team

A pair of Kelowna Rockets prospects were named to BC Hockey’s All-Star teams, on Thursday (April 2).

Centreman Dylan Wightman was named to the U18AAA All-Star Team, while forward Scott Cousins was named to the U16AAA All-Star team.

Wightman captained the BC Major Midget’s Okanagan Rockets this season, leading the league in scoring with 55 points (20G, 35A) in 39 games. The Kelowna product appeared in ten games with the WHL Rockets this season.

Cousins 57 points (28G, 29A) in 29 games with the BC Minor Midget’s Cariboo Cougars left him tied for third in league scoring. He also wore the C for his team this past season.

Both Wightman and Cousins were undrafted and listed by the Rockets.

