Rockets prospects to represent Team Saskatchewan at Canada Games

Hayden Wilm and Justin Dueck will play for the U-16 hockey team

Two more Kelowna Rockets prospects will be skating at the 2019 Canada Winter Games. Hayden Wilm and Justin Dueck were named to the under-16 roster for Team Saskatchewan that are heading to the games in Red Deer in February.

Both Wilm and Dueck were selected by the Rockets in the 2018 WHL bantam draft.

Wilm, a forward, has 14 points in 29 games this year with the Saskatoon Blazers. Dueck, a goalie, is undefeated this season with a 10-0 record and two shutouts with the Swift Current Hurricanes Midget AA.

RELATED: Three Rockets prospects heading to Canada Winter Games

Wilm and Dueck will be the 4th and 5th Rockets prospects to represent their respective provinces at the Canada Games. Earlier this week, Trevor Wong, Elias Carmichael, and Steel Quiring were named to Team BC.

Team Saskatchewan will compete in the same pool as Team BC, along with Team Alberta and Team Manitoba. The Canada Games hockey action starts Feb. 16.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Around the BCHL: Tough season for goalies and Prince George makes a move

Just Posted

Rockets prospects to represent Team Saskatchewan at Canada Games

Hayden Wilm and Justin Dueck will play for the U-16 hockey team

Missing Kelowna woman found

Joenna Saunders has been found, according to RCMP

Spike belt halts stolen vehicle in Vernon

The vehicle had fled police in Lake Country

Water woes in Ellison area downgraded

Glenmore Ellison Irrigation District replaces boil water notice with a water quality advisory

Snow warning: Bad for the highways, great for the ski hills

Get your ski gear ready as area mountains are ready for you to enjoy all the Interior winter has to offer this season.

VIDEO: Close encounter with a whale near Canada-U.S border

Ron Gillies had his camera ready when a whale appeared Dec. 7

Out of the doghouse: B.C. city lifts ban on pup who barked too much at dog park

Cameron the Shetland sheepdog is allowed back into Uplands off-leash dog park under some conditions.

No flood of extremist returnees to Canada expected, federal report says

The report says some 190 people with connections to Canada are suspected of terrorist activity abroad

Canada-China relations turn icy over arrest of Chinese exec

The Huawei case has threatened to complicate U.S.-China efforts to resolve a bitter trade dispute.

Prosecutor signs off on former B.C. Liberal government’s quick-wins probe

David Butcher said in a statement released Monday that the RCMP recommended charges under the Elections Act

Canadian physicist who won Nobel Prize touts science for the sake of science

Donna Strickland, 59, said securing the field’s highest honour has given her a significant new platform

Hergott: The slippery surface on injury claims

Lawyer Paul Hergott covers the issues behind slip and fall injuries

Cannabis store application receives approval from Summerland council

Application to Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch is for store in Summerfair Shopping Centre

Too many die in heavy truck crashes, B.C. auditor says

Province has no mandatory driver training for commercial vehicles

Most Read