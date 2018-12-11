Rockets prospects to represent Team Saskatchewan at Canada Games

Hayden Wilm and Justin Dueck will play for the U-16 hockey team

Two more Kelowna Rockets prospects will be skating at the 2019 Canada Winter Games. Hayden Wilm and Justin Dueck were named to the under-16 roster for Team Saskatchewan that are heading to the games in Red Deer in February.

Both Wilm and Dueck were selected by the Rockets in the 2018 WHL bantam draft.

Wilm, a forward, has 14 points in 29 games this year with the Saskatoon Blazers. Dueck, a goalie, is undefeated this season with a 10-0 record and two shutouts with the Swift Current Hurricanes Midget AA.

Wilm and Dueck will be the 4th and 5th Rockets prospects to represent their respective provinces at the Canada Games. Earlier this week, Trevor Wong, Elias Carmichael, and Steel Quiring were named to Team BC.

Team Saskatchewan will compete in the same pool as Team BC, along with Team Alberta and Team Manitoba. The Canada Games hockey action starts Feb. 16.

