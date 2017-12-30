Kelowna Rockets defenceman Kaedan Korczak moves the puck with Victoria Royals’ forward Matthew Phillips in pursuit in WHL action Saturday at Prospera Place. -Image: Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze

Rockets stop Royals for 12th straight win at home

Leif Mattson scores shootout winner and Roman Basran stops 36 shots in Kelowna victory

Leif Mattson scored the winner in a shootout as the Kelowna Rockets extended their home-ice winning streak to 12 games with a 3-2 victory over the Victoria Royals Saturday in WHL action at Prospera Place.

Mattson, the fifth Rockets’ shooter, beat Royals’ netminder Griffen Outhouse, then watched rookie goaltender Roman Basran stop Eric Florchuk to give Kelowna the win.

Mattson, with his 10th, and Kyle Topping, with his 14th of the season, scored in regulation for the Rockets who led 2-1 after twp periods.

Victoria’s Matthew Phillips tied the game with five minutes remaining in the third period to force overtime.

The Royals outshot the Rockets 38-32.

Kelowna was again without veteran forward Dillon Dube and captain Cal Foote, both of whom are with Team Canada at the world junior hockey championship in Buffalo.

The Rockets return to action Wednesday, Jan. 3 when they host the Tri-City Americans. Face off at Prospera Place is 7:05 p.m.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@capnewsports

whenderson@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
The Year in Sports: B.C. gold for Kelowna Sun Devils

Just Posted

2017’s Top Stories: Goodbye Christy

Kelowna West MP and BC Premier Christy Clark left politics in 2017

UPDATE: Delays aplenty at Kelowna airport

Smooth sailing on the schedule for tomorrow with skies clearing

2017’s Top Stories: OD crisis continuing

The Kelowna Capital News looks back on the year’s most memorable stories

Visibility poor on Okanagan-Shuswap highways

Blowing snow and slippery roads create challenging conditions around the region.

New Years polar bear dips set for Central Okanagan

It’s a wintery wonderland for the annual polar bear dips in Kelowna and Peachland Jan. 1

Community remembers murdered mother, daughters

Close to 100 people attended a candlelight vigil for Clara Forman and her two daughters in Kelowna

Rockets stop Royals for 12th straight win at home

Leif Mattson scores shootout winner and Roman Basran stops 36 shots in Kelowna victory

‘These children were the light of our lives’: Oak Bay gathers to honour slain sisters

Family friend Sandra Hudson called the vigil and ‘incredible show of support’ for sisters’ family

Hockey on the highway

A game of shinny breaks out on the packed snow of the Coquihalla Highway

Many hands make light work of a stuck car

A Penticton resident asked for help getting her car out of the snow

Ski hills reporting great conditions

Lots of new snow up top

Vees lose 6-3 on the road in Wenatchee

Vees have another chance to beat the Wild tonight

EDITORIAL: Human spirit carries the day

We salute the people that made a difference in the Kelowna and Lake Country communities

Letter: Scrooged by company at Christmas

Kelowna letter-writer says a change in ownership wasn’t a great move for local senior’s home

Most Read