Rockets take down Tigers in OT

Cal Foote scores game winner to lead Kelowna to second win on Alberta trip

Kole Lind and Brodan Salmond helped the Kelowna Rockets to an overtime win over the Mediciine Hat Tigers Wednesday in WHL action. -Image: Randy Freere

They needed overtime both times, but the Kelowna Rockets are 2-for-2 on their three-game WHL road trip to Alberta.

Captain Cal Foote scored at 3:01 of the extra period to push the Rockets to a 4-3 win Friday night over the hometown Medicine Hat Tigers.

The Rockets edged the Lethbridge Hurricanes in OT 4-3 on Wednesday night.

Leif Mattson, Kole Lind and Conner Bruggen-Cate also scored for the Rockets who overcame a 3-1 deficit with a pair of third period goals.

Brodan Salmond stopped 29 shots for his fifth win of the season.

(31-14-2-1)

The Rockets will close out their three-game Alberta tour Saturday night in Red Deer.

