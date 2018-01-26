Rockets take down Tigers in OT

They needed overtime both times, but the Kelowna Rockets are 2-for-2 on their three-game WHL road trip to Alberta.
Captain Cal Foote scored at 3:01 of the extra period to push the Rockets to a 4-3 win Friday night over the hometown Medicine Hat Tigers.
The Rockets edged the Lethbridge Hurricanes in OT 4-3 on Wednesday night.
Leif Mattson, Kole Lind and Conner Bruggen-Cate also scored for the Rockets who overcame a 3-1 deficit with a pair of third period goals.
Brodan Salmond stopped 29 shots for his fifth win of the season.
(31-14-2-1)
The Rockets will close out their three-game Alberta tour Saturday night in Red Deer.
