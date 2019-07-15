Lassi Thomson skates with the puck against the Kamloops Blazers on September 22, 2018, at Prospera Place. (Photo by Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze)

Rockets’ Thomson signs entry-level contract with Ottawa Senators

The defenceman was taken 19th overall by Ottawa in June’s NHL Entry Draft

Kelowna Rockets’ defenceman Lassi Thomson has inked his first NHL contract with the Ottawa Senators after being drafted 19th overall by the team in June’s NHL Entry Draft.

“Lassi has great offensive instincts and an NHL-calibre shot,” said general manager Pierre Dorion in a press release. “He also brings a high compete level – he’s always moving his feet and driving the pace of play. We came away from development camp in Ottawa very impressed and feel that he is going to be an important piece of our team’s future.”

READ MORE: Ex-Rocket joins Kelowna coaching staff

READ MORE: Rockets select Czech forward with 1st pick at CHL Import Draft

Thomson played 63 games with the Rockets last season, posting 17 goals and 24 assists for 41 points as a rookie in the Western Hockey League. He was named the Rockets rookie of the year and earned the Western Conference Rookie of the Year nomination for the Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy from the WHL.

Later this month, Thomson will play for his native Finland in the upcoming 2019 World Junior Showcase in Plymouth, Michigan. The event, featuring teams from the United States, Canada, Sweden and Finland, will be held at the USA Hockey Arena from July 26 to Aug. 3 and is the first step for teams to establish rosters for the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship, which will be held Dec. 26-Jan. 5 in the Czech Republic.

