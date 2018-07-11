Jaxon Peters, left, Ethan Greenan and Griffin Fletcher row in a training session on Swan Lake in preparation for the 2018 BC Summer Games representing Zone 2 (Thompson-Okanagan). (Heath Fletcher Photo)

Rowers ready for Summer Games

Vernon club sending eight to Cowichan Valley

The Vernon Rowing and Dragon Boat Club will be represented by eight athletes in the B.C. Summer Games, July 19-22, in Cowichan Valley.

Johanna Dueck, Grace Erickson, Morgan Knauf, Anais Sohni, Henry Baker, Griffin Fletcher, Ethan Greenan and Jaxon Peters are working with head coach Glen Stiven of Vernon and assistant Dan Thompson of Kelowna on Swan Lake.

Seven of the athletes are from the Rowing Academy program that was launched in February through a partnership between the rowing club and School District #22. Weekly sessions included strength training and indoor rowing before the ice was off the lake.

“We have sent a team to the Games since rowing was re-introduced in 2010,” said Lisa George, program manager. “There is no doubt that the athletes have had a great preparation. While working on strength and technique, they have formed great friendships and that is a fantastic bonus for a team sport. Our club members are thrilled to see them firing it up on the water each week.”

There will be 56 rowers competing for medals on Quamichan Lake at Art Mann Park in Duncan.

The rowing club has programs for all ages and abilities. The youth program now has 26 members from novice through to highly competitive.

“The Games is often a starting point for our rowers. Continuing on to the B.C. championshipss, the Calgary Open, the Nelson Sprints and fall racing in the Lower Mainland are on our calendar,” added George.

Other Vernon athletes with Zone 2 Thompson-Okanagan: ATHLETICS: Torin Andrews, Gage Stoll, Ashton Takher. BASKETBALL: Jorge Catt. LACROSSE: Liam Cyr. SOCCER: Carter Leahy, Brianna Li, Jordyn Morris. SOFTBALL: Myah Gallie. SWIMMING: Jenna Heffner, Abbi Johnson, Edouard Lemay, Alexanne Lepage. SWIMMING PARA: Senna Enter. SYNCHRONIZED SWIMMING: Maia Cesario, Rosina Fraser-Bowden, Norah Mallett. TRIATHLON: Amelia Hudson, Jack Screen, Brody Wright. VOLLEYBALL: Morgan Boisvert, Jacob Defeo, Madison Gardner, Joshua Hall, Runa Howard, Liam Remple, Levi VanderDeen.

RELATED:Super six stoked for Summer Games

Coldstream athletes: ATHLETICS: Victoria Barry, Zach Loland, Wilson McDowell, Jaxon Peters. SOCCER: Owen Challen, Alexander Jones. SWIMMING: Ryan Murphy. VOLLEYBALL: Olivia Pederson.

Armstrong athlete: SYNCHRONIZED SWIMMING: Madison Gillman.

