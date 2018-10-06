Salmon Arm Silverbacks triumph 5-2 against West Kelowna Warriors

Silverbacks forward Trevor Adams attempts a poke-check on Warriors’ defenceman Declan Douthart during their game Oct. 5 at the Shaw Centre in Salmon Arm. The Silverbacks suited up in pink jerseys in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

The Silverbacks toppled the West Kelowna Warriors 5-2, locking down a solid victory while decked out in some seriously colourful uniforms.

Oct. 5 saw the Silverbacks on home ice against the Warriors, their third matchup with the West Kelowna squad in just over a week. Being their first game in October, which is International Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the team was flying bright pink jerseys to show their support for continuing research towards a cure.

To get the match started off both teams were flying up and down the ice in a series of turnovers and scoring attempts, none of which made it home until 14 minutes in when Hudson Schandor of the Silverbacks fired one in off an assist from Noah Wakeford.

The Warriors’ were quick to even up the game, capitalizing off of a slick turnover in Salmon Arm’s zone. Lucas Cullen of the warriors, quick on his feet, made a spin and was able to slide one right between Ethan Langenegger’s legs, making it a 1-1 game.

Though the score sat at a tie, Salmon Arm had tripled the Warriors’ shots on goal by the end of the first and would keep up that offensive domination in the second.

Heading into the next period things heated up for the Silverbacks as two rookie players made their first goals of the season.

Hopping off the bench fresh from a line change, forward John Little found a huge opening in the Warriors’ zone and landed a shot into the Warriors’ net to make it 2-1 for Salmon Arm. Just two minutes later fellow rookie Aiden Jenner would score a goal of his own after Tyson Gayfer won a battle for the puck close to the Warriors’ goal.

Coming out of the second, shots on goal sat at 30-10 in favour of Salmon Arm, showing a one-sided offense continuing through the game.

The third period saw a tense moment for everyone in attendance as Silverbacks forward Justin Wilson was bowled over at high speed and went sliding straight into the boards head-first — adding some shock to another big hit he received in the first period. Trainers from both teams took to the ice to look after the fallen player, and with some help from teammates and coach Brett Knowles he was able to pick himself up and make it to the dressing room.

West Kelowna looked to capitalize on this lull in the flow of the game as Bennett Norlin made a huge play down the left wing and fire one past Ethan Langenegger in the Silverbacks’ net.

Salmon Arm was not content to let their lead close in, however, as Schandor scored his second goal of the game off an assist from Nick Unruh.

The Warriors’ would pull their goalie with just over three minutes left in the third, though the extra man on the ice would prove little help. A turnover at centre-ice saw Matthew Verboon get ahold of the puck and make leisurely push down the ice to score on an empty net, sealing the game 5-2 for Salmon Arm.

The Silverbacks named Hudson Schandor and Aiden Jenner their key performers of the game. Schandor showed he’s got more than assists up his sleeve with his pair of goals. Jenner was praised for his consistency in chasing down opponents with the puck, as well as his chemistry with teammate Tyson Gayfer who assisted on Jenner’s goal.

The Silverbacks are back on home-ice at the Shaw Centre in Salmon Arm against the Victoria Grizzlies Saturday, Oct. 6. The ‘Backs put down the Grizzlies 6-3 in their last match during the Bauer BCHL Showcase and look to replicate that victory.

Silverbacks forward Justin Wilson charges up the boards with the puck while Warriors’ defenceman Declan Douthart and forward Max Bulawka follow behind in hot pursuit during their Oct. 5 match at the Shaw Centre in Salmon Arm. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Silverbacks forward Trevor Adams keeps low to maintain speed and cover the puck from Warriors’ defenceman Tyler Pang as he skates up the board during their Oct. 5 game at the Shaw Centre in Salmon Arm. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Silverbacks forward Matthew Verboon and Warriors’ defenceman Tyler Pang stare each other down in a standoff on either side of the Warriors’ net during their Oct. 5 game at the Shaw Centre in Salmon Arm. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Silverbacks and Warriors players alike stare skyward as the puck makes a high bounce off the pads of Warriors’ goalie Connor Hopkins, who made a jump to block the shot off his shoulder during their Oct. 5 match at the Shaw Centre in Salmon Arm. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Silverbacks forward John Little races against two West Kelowna defenders to move the puck into the Warriors’ zone during their Oct. 5 match at the Shaw Centre. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)