Team Canada ended up in a tie with Team Quebec in the first round at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts Sunday (Western News file photo)

Curling competition gaining momentum

Team B.C. scores first win at Tournament of Hearts

Team Canada ended up in a tie at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts this morning (Jan. 28), while Team BC picked up their first win in a 6-4 victory over Nunavut.

Team Canada and Team Quebec, both with one win so far, played to a 4-4 tie in front of 2045 curling fans at the SOEC.

Team Alberta added a second win to their record with an 8-6 win over Prince Edward Island, and Team Newfoundland did the same with an 8-5 win over Team Ontario.

The next draw starts at 2 p.m. today (Jan. 28). Team Saskatchewan faces Team Northwest Territories on Sheet A and Sheet B features Team Wildcard (the Einarrson rink from Winnipeg) against Team Nova Scotia. Team Northern Ontario vs Team New Brunswick on Sheet C and Team Yukon vs Team Manitoba on Sheet D.

At 7 p.m. the final draw of the day features, Team Quebec and Team Ontario on Sheet A with Team Canada up against Team Alberta on Sheet B. Team Nunavut takes on Team Newfoundland on Sheet C and Team B.C. matches skills with Team Prince Edward Island on Sheet D.

Previous story
Okanagan gymnasts fly high in Hawaii
Next story
VIDEO: Victoria man creates google map art on his bicycle

Just Posted

Community Leader Awards: Emergency Support Services

The Kelowna Capital News Community Leader Awards honours volunteers in the community

Snowfall warning issued for Central and North Okanagan

As much as 25 centimetres is expected by tonight in Kelowna and Vernon areas.

Snow accumulates, slows traffic in Kelowna area

Five to 10 centimetres of snow expected to fall today, with slippery spots on roads around Kelowna

UPDATE: Not guilty in Kelowna sexual assault trial

Court documents indicate Shea Gardecki was found not guilty in a sexual assault trial

West Kelowna Youth Ambassadors ready for ‘18

Personal development program for young people will explore the theme of ‘heroes of the world’

What’s happening

Find out what is taking place this weekend in the Okanagan and Shuswap

ICBC projects deficit of $1.3 billion this year

‘Massive growth’ in injury claims costs piling up

VIDEO: Victoria man creates google map art on his bicycle

Watch as Oak Bay News reporter Keri Coles joins Stephen Lund on his latest cycle masterpiece, ‘Jog with a dog’

Curling competition gaining momentum

Team B.C. scores first win at Tournament of Hearts

Snow delays flights at YLW

A few arrivals and departures at Kelowna Interational Airport delayed by weather

Vees hold on to top spot

Victory over Cowichan is Vees ninth win in last 10 games

Editorial: Newspapers are your home team

At the Kelowna Capital News , we’re your voice and nothing will change that

Roger Federer beats Cilic in Aussie final; wins 20th major title

The Swiss player has won more major tennis titles than any man

Zamboni driver doubles as Rockets superfan

Michael ‘Fish’ Topolniski has been a driver at Prospera Place and Rockets supporter for 20 years

Most Read