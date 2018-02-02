Wild Card team skip Kerri Einarson delivers the rock while taking on Ontario at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Penticton, B.C., on Thursday. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Scotties: Wild Card team sits atop Championship Pool

Kerri Einarson team continues their strong play at Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Penticton

Team B.C. didn’t open the Championship Pool play quite the way they wanted to yesterday.

Two loses, 6-5 to the Wild Card team skipped by Kerri Einarson and 10-3 to the Team Manitoba skipped by Jennifer Jones last night puts them in a tough position today.

Related: Team B.C. advances to Scotties Tournament of Hearts Championship Pool

Einarson’s team continues to dominate the ice with a 8-1 record. Team Manitoba, Nova Scotia and Alberta are deadlocked with 7-2 records.

Who to watch:

The 9 a.m. draw features the teams that did not make it into the Championship Pool as they finish out the Scotties Tournament of Hearts playing for seeding positions.

At 2 p.m. Championship Pool play resumes with Alberta (7-2) faces Team Manitoba (7-2) on Sheet A. Team Canada (5-4) will play the Wild Card Team (8-1) on Sheet B. It will be a provincial match up on Sheet C as Northern Ontario (6-3) faces Ontario (4-5).

If you are heading to the 7 p.m. draw Team B.C. (4-5) will face Northern Ontario, Nova Scotia (7-2) goes up against Ontario and Alberta faces the Wild Card. On Sheet C two very experienced skips go head-to-head as Michelle Englot and Team Canada play Jennifer Jones and Team Manitoba.

Where’s the party at?

The HeartStop Lounge will feature live music this evening at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre with Side One on stage at 10:15 p.m.

Related: HeartStop Lounge the place to party during the Scotties

Previous story
Urquhart making impact in final season
Next story
Brendan Gaunce scores twice as Canucks defeat Blackhawks 4-2

Just Posted

Former hockey player challenges businesses to donate blood

A Kelowna man is challenging businesses to pick a day this month to have staff team up and donate blood

Controversial ‘approval’ process eyed for new Kelowna road

City council will consider alternative approval process to accelerate building South Perimeter Road

UPDATE: Lake Country to get new middle school: Premier

Premier John Horgan paid a visit to Davidson Road Elementary this afternoon

Kelowna West byelection advance polls go next week

Here’s what you need to know if you are voting in the upcoming Kelowna West byelection

Late French immersion program to start in West Kelowna

A Grade 6 entry point program will start on the Westside in 2019

Deep field for 45th edition of West Can tourney

The host Owls will play Vincent Massey from Winnipeg in their opening game.

Brendan Gaunce scores twice as Canucks defeat Blackhawks 4-2

His first goal in second period tied the game 1-1, and his second was with 2:58 left in the third

Scotties: Wild Card team sits atop Championship Pool

Kerri Einarson team continues their strong play at Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Penticton

Defending champ moves into BC Men’s curling playoffs

Team Cotter ekes out two wins at Parksville Curling Club

Every band a headliner at Penticton jazz festival

Pentastic Hot Jazz Fest back for 22nd year

Horse killed in car crash near Keremeos

A car hit a horse on Highway 3A Wednesday night

Former B.C. Mountie found guilty in 5 indecent assault cases

A Kamloops judge found a ex-Mountie guilty of assaulting five boys in the late 1970s and early ’80s

Working class blues, jazz, swings through Vernon

No Nap Records presents Blue Moon Marquee Feb. 12 at Elks Lodge No. 45

Province marks 40th anniversary of BC Games

The games, which began in 1978, are returning to Kamloops for a third time

Most Read