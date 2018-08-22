Gavin Chhokar of the Shuswap FC attempts to intercept a player from Vernon United running the ball up the field while fellow Shuswap player Isaiah Peterson looks on during a game at Blackburn Park April 28. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Shuswap Youth Soccer cancels Shore’N’Score tournament due to smoke

Annual youth soccer tournament brings together clubs across B.C.

The Shuswap Youth Soccer Association announced Aug. 22 they have cancelled their annual Shore’N’Score tournament due to health concerns caused by wildfire smoke in the Shuswap. The tournament was scheduled to run this coming weekend.

The association was awaiting information from a meteoroligist Aug. 22 to determine if air quality was set to remain steady over the weekend. Though optimistic about initial reports that the smoke was to clear by the weekend, the association made the tough call to cancel the annual event after hearing from them.

A statement on the Shuswap Youth Soccer website reads “it is with great regret that Shuswap Youth Soccer Association has cancelled our 2018 Shore’N’Score Cup Tournament. It came down to a decision having to be made for those travelling. The children’s safety was the priority in this decision. All teams will be receiving a full refund on their registration fee.”

The association also says that any teams or players who booked campgrounds or hotels in advance of the tournament should contact them in the event they have trouble receiving refunds for cancellation of sites or rooms.

For more information or to speak with the Shuswap Youth Soccer Association, they can be contacted at 250-833-5607 or by email to admin@shuswapsoccer.com.

 

