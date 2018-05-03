Trevor Wong, the Rockets’ first-round pick, had 141 points for St. George’s School Bantam Varsity team last season. -Image: St. George’s School

Speedy Vancouver forward Rockets’ top pick

Kelowna selects Trevor Wong 18th overall Thursday in WHL bantam draft

At the elite level of bantam hockey, Trevor Wong put up some prolific offensive numbers.

The Kelowna Rockets are undoubtedly hoping the skilled, young forward from Vancouver will one day do the same in the major junior game.

The Rockets made the 5-foot-8 Wong their first choice, 18th overall in the WHL bantam draft Thursday in Red Deer.

“He’s a dynamic young player and he does everything at a high speed, and if he grows he will be lights out,” said Lorne Frey, the Rockets assistant GM and director of player personnel. “We’ve got some work to do and that will be up to us to sell him on our program.”

In just 30 games last season, Wong rang up 64 goals and 141 points for the St. George’s School Bantam Varsity squad.

Wong proved to be equally productive in the playoffs, scoring 23 points in just five games.

With Wong leading the way, St. George’s went a perfect 30-0 during the regular season, then won the CSSHL bantam varsity title in Penticton.

“Trevor is a very highly skilled player,” added Rockets president and GM Bruce Hamilton. “He’s a great skater with above average skill and hockey IQ.”

With their next three choices, the Rockets addressed what they consider to be their most pressing need—defencemen.

In the second round, 40th overall, Kelowna took Elias Carmichael, a 6-foot-1 blueliner from Burnaby Winter Club.

The Rockets chose two more D-men in the third round: Jackson DeSouza, a 6-foot-1 Erie, CO native who played at Pursuit of Excellence, and Noah Dorey from Okanagan Hockey Academy.

In round 5, Kelowna selected Vernon product Steel Quiring, a 6-foot-1 forward who played at OHA, and Hayden Wilm, a forward from Swift Current, Sask.

Other Rockets picks: (sixth) William Irvine, D, Pacific Coast; (seventh) Ryan Nutt, D, Golden State Eagles; (eighth) Arvega Hovsepian, C, LA Jr. Kings; (ninth) Turner McMillen, forward, Estevan; (10th) Justin Dueck, G, Swift Current.

For selections past the 10th round, go to whl.ca .

One Kelowna product, goalie Jared Picklyk who plays at OHA, was drafted in the seventh round by the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@capnewsports

whenderson@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
OGC athletes soar at Western Canadians
Next story
Kelowna United/Jr. Heat rack up TOYSL wins

Just Posted

Charlie Hodge writes for Capital News for more than 40 years

Hodge started at the newspaper fresh out of high school

Preparing for potential flooding in Central Okanagan

Emergency Preparedness Week reminds Kelowna residents to be ready for rising creek levels

Reward for West Kelowna beaver-shooter

The Fur- Bearers, a BC-based non-profit, is offering a reward

Business is booming in the Central Okanagan

The EDC has releaed their quarterly report and conditions look mostly positive.

Pair found dead in Lower Mainland ID’ed as couple with Vernon ties

The two people discovered dead in Richmond were Keri Smith, 36, and Terrence Peter Smith, 37

Rising groundwater aggravates Okanagan flood concerns

Westside landslides example of ground saturation impact

Help expands for disabled people to collect tax benefits

Year-round program extended to Victoria, Kelowna, Prince George

Crews called to fuel spill inside government building

Police, firefighters called to scene at provincial ministry offices

WATCH: Federal officials warn public to stop harassing elephant seal on Vancouver Island beach

Anyone caught harassing a marine mammal can face fines or criminal charges

B.C. nurses rally over inclusion in PTSD bill

Nurses want to be part of the post-traumatic stress disorder legislation, as with first responders

Car collides with house in Vernon

Driver and residents of home uninjured in early-morning incident

Tapping out: B.C. Morse Telegraph Club says goodbye to an era

Club signals its end as elderly telegraphers consign it to history

Anti-Site C petition approved by Elections BC

Opponents want to use law that repealed HST to stop dam construction

Speedy Vancouver forward Rockets’ top pick

Kelowna selects Trevor Wong 18th overall Thursday in WHL bantam draft

Most Read