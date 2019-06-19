The Spikeball Tournament Kelowna hosts its inaugural event July 13. (Contributed)

Spikeball tournament sets up for Kelowna summer

The tournament for the four-player beach game comes July 13

The rise in popularity in the sport of Spikeball has led to its tournament debut in Kelowna this summer.

Spikeball is a four-player, two-team game that combines miniature volleyball with another ball sport, four square.

Kelowna tournament co-creator Kyle Cameron wanted to bring competitive play to the Okanagan.

“Myself and my friends have been playing for about four years and I couldn’t believe there wasn’t anything organized, especially considering how great of a location Kelowna is,” said Cameron.

“So I set out to be the first to put it on. It’s an extremely fast growing sport, as soon as you play once you’re hooked.

“If I didn’t do it, someone else surely would have.”

READ MORE: Active transportation gets easier in Kelowna

Created in 2008, the sport’s official website boasts that the game has more than 150 yearly tournaments and boasts more than four million players.

The inaugural Kelowna Spikeball Tournament takes place July 13 and welcomes all skill levels in an day-long tournament with men’s, women’s and mixed divisions.

Tournament registration closes July 6.

Previous story
Grounded: Kelowna Falcons early season struggles continue

Just Posted

Rose Valley Rd. fire in West Kelowna has now been extinguished

West Kelowna Fire Chief says first two grass fires Tuesday were human caused

Two vehicle incident at Leckie and Baron

UPDATE: 5:56 p.m. RCMP is on the scene at a two-vehicle crash… Continue reading

Grounded: Kelowna Falcons early season struggles continue

The Falcons move to 2-8 after another loss Monday night

Collision on Harvey Avenue and Dillworth Drive

The road should be cleared up momentarily

West Kelowna grass fire sparked by ‘hot works’

Glenrosa fire ignites after sparks came from adjacent property

Murray McLauchlan delights Okanagan crowd

Canadian music icon puts on wonderful two-hour show at Performing Arts Centre

Life’s work of talented Shuswap sculptor leads to leukemia

Former Salmon Arm resident warns of dangers of chemical contact

College investigates Okanagan physiotherapist

Stephen Witvoet’s matters are currently before the courts

Shuswap car dealership seeks return of unique stolen Jeep

The red 1989 four-by-four was taken from Salmon Arm GM’s lot early Monday morning.

Horgan says he’ll still defend B.C. coast after second Trans Mountain approval

Meanwhile, one B.C. First Nation has announced plans for a legal challenge

Demonstrators on either side of Trans Mountain debate clash in Vancouver

Crowd heard from member of Indigenous-led coalition that hopes to buy 51% of expansion project

MPs hear retired South Okanagan nurse’s petition to change compensation for fatal medical errors

Teri McGrath wants provinces to implement no-fault system for medical errors

Public weighs in Okanagan rail trail parking development

“It was a great evening to interact with the community and hear the input for the property”

Grieving B.C. mom hopes Facebook message leads to new investigation into son’s Surrey homicide

Criminal Justice Branch didn’t lay charges, concluding no substantial likelihood of murder or manslaughter conviction

Most Read