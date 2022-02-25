Sports weekend preview: Rockets play three, Chiefs need a win, post-secondary seasons ending

The Rockets will be play games in Kelowna, Kamloops and Seattle this weekend

It’s Friday! Time to look at the weekend ahead in Kelowna sports.

Kelowna Rockets (WHL)

It’s a tripleheader weekend for the Rockets, starting with a home-and-home series against the division-leading Kamloops Blazers. Tonight’s contest is at home at the Prospera Centre with puck drop at 7:05 p.m., while Saturday’s game is at the Sandman Centre in Kamloops. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.

Going into the weekend, the Blazers and Rockets are first and second in the B.C. division respectively, with the Blazers sitting ten points ahead.

Blazers – 35-13-2-0, 72 points; Rockets 29-12-1-3, 62 points.

The Blazers have already clinched a playoff spot and have also played five more games than the Rockets. Despite that, the Rockets are 6-0 against the Blazers this season, outscoring them 26-14. Their last meeting was on Dec. 29.

On Sunday, the Rockets will be down in Seattle to take on the Thunderbirds. Seattle is third in the powerhouse U.S. division with a 30-11-4-1 record (65 points). Puck drop is at 5:05 p.m. at the accesso ShoWare Center in Kent, Washington. The Thunderbirds have won both games against the Rockets this season, by scores of 2-1 in a shootout and 5-4.

The Rockets have won three straight games and are 14-3-1-0 in the new year.

All Rockets games are available to watch on WHL Live and CHL TV at watch.CHL.ca. To listen, go to 1550 on the AM dial.

NOTES: Forward Jake Poole is still out of the lineup with appendicitis.

If forward Pavel Novak plays in all three games this weekend, Sunday’s contest will be his 100th career WHL regular-season game.

Kelowna Chiefs (KIJHL)

The junior B Chiefs will need a win this weekend to keep their season alive. They are down 2-0 in their first round series against the Summerland Steam.

Games three and four go this weekend at Summerland Arena on Friday and Saturday night. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. both nights.

The Steam took game one 4-3 in double overtime and game two 5-0 at Rutland Arena in Kelowna.

West Kelowna Warriors (BCHL)

The Warriors are off this weekend. Their next game is Wednesday, March 2nd in Wenatchee against the Wild. Puck drop is at 6 p.m. at the Town Toyota Center.

UBCO Heat

Volleyball is in action this weekend for the UBCO Heat as both the men and the women finish their regular seasons. They welcome the Trinity Western Spartans to the Furnance.

On Friday the women open the weekend as they play at 6 p.m., followed by the men at 8 p.m. On Saturday, the women play at 3 p.m. and then the men at 6 p.m.

The women’s team is 8-6 this season while the men sit are at 7-7. Trinity Western is a volleyball powerhouse as the womens team is 13-1 while the men are a perfect 14-0 this season.

Okanagan College Coyotes

It’s the final weekend of the regular season for the Okanagan College Coyotes in PacWest action as they welcome the Douglas College Royals to town.

The women tip off at 6 p.m. on Friday, followed by the men at 8 p.m. It’s afternoon action on Saturday as the women start at 1 p.m., then the men at 3 p.m.

Going into the final weekend, the OC women are third in the PacWest standings with a 9-5 record, while the men are 4-10 on the season. The Douglas women’s team is 9-7 this season, while their men’s team is 4-12.

