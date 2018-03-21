Sun Devils 2-for-2 to open preseason

Nathan Ringness-Law and the Kelowna Sun Devils picked up wins in their first two exhibition games. -Image: Kelowna Sun Devils

The defending B.C. 18U AAA Baseball League champion Kelowna Sun Devils kicked off the new campaign with a pair of preseason wins last weekend over the North Fraser Nationals.

Here’s a look at the details:

• Sun Devils 2 North Fraser Nationals 1

Nathan Ringness-Law took to the hill in Game 1 and went three innings, while striking out seven, with no earned runs. Jordan Laidlaw pitched three innings in relief and struck out five, while Ethan Soroka picked up the save, striking out two.

Jackson Sowerby went 1-for-3 with an RBI for the Sun Devils, while David Osborn and Logan Bligh each contributed with singles.

• Sun Devils 5 North Fraser 0

Rookie Brady Renneberg took to the hill going 2 2/3 innings, striking out four, and walking one in picking up his first win at the 18U AAA level. Matthew Fuchs went 3 1/3, striking out two and Logan Bligh closed the door in the seventh striking out one.

Offensively, Nathan Ringness-Law went 1/1 with a double and run scored. Jordan Laidlaw, David Osborn and Brady Renneberg each had singles in the victory. Jaimes Guidon, Jack Janzen and Carson Moberg all picked up RBIs.

The Sun Devils will host their 2018 home opener on Sunday, April 21 at Edith Gay Park at which time the club will unveil its 2017 Championship Board. Kelowna will play a doubleheader against North Island Cubs at 2 and 4:30 p.m.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.