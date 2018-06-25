Jordan Laidlaw knocked in the winning run in the weekend finale against North Fraser on Sunday at Edith Gay Park. -Image: Douglas Farrow

Sun Devils take 3 at home, still undefeated

Defending champion Kelowna is 23-0 in B.C. 18U AAA baseball

Two of the top teams in B.C.’s 18U AAA baseball league gave the defending champs a run for their money, but the Kelowna Sun Devils (23-0) persevered to remain undefeated on the 2018 season.

In Saturday’s opener against the North Shore Padres at Edith Gay Park, Ethan Soroka (3-0) went six innings on the hill en route to a 6-3 Sun Devils victory.

Connor Lamb paced the offense with two hits and an RBI, brother Tyson Lamb had a singles, two RBIs and two steals, while Dreyton Nelmes walked three times and stole five bases. Logan Bligh picked up the save.

In Game 2, Spencer Klassen brought Adam Renneberg home on a suicide squeeze play in the seventh inning for a walk-off 3-2 victory over the Padre.

Soroka, Adam Renneberg and Connor Lamb all picked up singles in the victory.

Nathan Ringness-Law (6-0) earned the win, throwing a complete game two-hitter and striking out five.

On Sunday against the North Fraser Nationals, the opening game was suspended due to injury rule interpretations. The game was halted in the fifth inning with the score tied 2-2, and will be rescheduled and completed after the protest review.

In the weekend finale, another walk-off victory for the Sun Devils, 4-3 in extra innings over the Nationals.

Jordan Laidlaw drove in the winning run in the bottom of the ninth, scoring Jackson Sowerby on a fielder’s choice. Sowerby went 3-for-3 with an RBI for the Sun Devils.

Tyson Lamb (3-0) came on in relief of Adam Renneberg and went six innings, allowing three earned runs and striking out six.

The Sun Devils return to action against the COMBA Sun Devils

Sun Devils take 3 at home, still undefeated

