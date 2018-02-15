Telemark skiers in Europe, Quebec and B.C.

Contributed Hannah Mehain (left) competed at the world juniors in Switzerland, while Ian Williams (far right) competed for the Telemark Cross Country Club at competitions in Quebec.

Members of the Telemark Cross Country Ski Team were busy last weekend representing their country and province at competitions in Europe, Quebec and in B.C.

At the world junior championships in Goms, Switzerland, Team Canada’s Hannah Mehain raced to 29th place in the junior ladies free sprint. Gareth Williams was 41st in the U23 men’s 15 km Classic.

Fellow Telemark teammate and member of Team Croatia, Fran Vukonic, skied to 78th place in the junior men’s free sprint.

In Gatineau QC, nine members of the Telemark squad competed in the Haywood Eastern National Championships. Highlights included third and fourth place efforts by Ian Williams in the 2000 Boys 10 km Classic and 7.5 km Free.

Cole Turner was fourth and sixth in the 2001 Boys 7.5 km Free and 10 km Classic, Jenna Sim was in the junior women’s Classic sprint.

Closer to home, 15 members of Telemark competed at the B.C. Cup series in Prince George.

In the Classic sprint, Garrett Siever (2004 boys) and Gregor Graham (2003 boys) raced to first-place finishes, Tristan Lee was 3rd (2002 boys) and Nikhil Filatow was 7th (2004 boys).

In the free technique event under heavy snowfall and in frigid (-19 C) temperatures. In the 5 km distance, Garrett Siever was second and Nikhil Filatow 13th (2004 Boys).

In the 7.5 km event, Gregor Graham was 3rd, Ian Mayer 5th and Mason Hawes 11th (2003 Boys), Carolyn Shaw 15th (2002 Girls), and in the 2002 Boys division, Connor Hobbs was 3rd, Grayson McKinnon 6th and Tristan Lee 9th .

This weekend, Team Telemark will host B.C. Teck Championships at the Telemark Nordic Ski Club in West Kelowna, Feb. 16 to 18. The event will attract over 600 athletes from B.C., Alberta and the Northwest U.S.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.