Kelowna U14 Rage goalie Brooke Driscoll makes a stop against Sherwood Park with Haylie Duff (middle) defending during the Sweetheart Ringette Tournament Saturday at CNC. -Image: Douglas Farrow/Contributor

Three Kelowna teams medal at Sweetheart tourney

Seventy-five teams compete in annual three-day ringette tournament in Kelowna.

Three teams from the host Kelowna Ringette Association skated their way to medals at the 2018 edition of the Sweetheart Ringette Tournament.

Kelowna teams won gold in the U16A division, a silver in the U16B division and bronze in the Open Division.

Seventy-five teams from across Western Canada competed in the popular, three-day annual event at arenas in Kelowna, West Kelowna and Lake Country.

With highway road closures on Thursday, there was some concern that some teams may not be able to compete.

But by Friday noon, all teams had arrived safely in Kelowna and the tournament was played out in its entirety.

“The tournament committee initiated an emergency action plan and thanks to the quick thinking of the tournament scheduler, all missed games were able to be rescheduled and the tournament completed on time as planned,” said tournament director Stacy Westman.

“The tournament was run by a volunteer committee as well as some long standing ringette families who all worked together to ensure the huge success of the tournament.”

Up next for KRA is the TORL (Thompson Okanagan Ringette League) Cup with action between teams from the Shuswap, Vernon, Kelowna and West Kelowna in the U12 divisions up to the Open divisions.

For more info on scheduling, go to kelownaringette.com

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Veteran Olympic camera operator: been there, done that, and loving every minute

Just Posted

Mama gets new set of wheels in Kelowna

Roxanne Koscielny was given a new car as part of a Mamas for Mamas project

Kelowna seventh most expensive rental market

The price of a one bedroom rental is up 13.7 per cent.

IH declares an end to meningococcal disease outbreak

No additional cases reported since Dec. 28, 2017

It’s byelection day in Kelowna West

Voters in the riding will finally get to elect a new MLA after waiting six months

Human Rights Tribunal to address UBC protocols of sexual assault complaint

Hale said she notified several different officials and was never directed to make a complaint.

Kelowna West voters head to the polls

Voters in the Kelowna West riding hit the polls today to elect a new MLA after waiting six months

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Letter: The best interest of the people, or the developer?

Peachland letter-writer says they are against the approval of the PeachTree Village development

OSO takes a trip through Italian Goliaths

The OSO presents Viva L’Italia in Kelowna Feb. 16, Penticton Feb. 17 and Vernon Feb. 18

Toys, toothbrushes leach toxic metals onto beaches: SFU

Every piece of plastic that reserachers found in Burrard Inlet was contaminated

Volunteers sought to help B.C. residents file income taxes

Community Volunteer Income Tax Program celebrating 47 years of helping folks out

UPDATE: 14 Florida high school shooting victims reported, shooter in custody

Police say they are responded and victims are being reported

Everything you need to know about comfort animals on Canadian airlines

Air Canada only allows emotional support dogs, while Westjet takes accepts a much broader range

UPDATED: Hedley will no longer perform at JUNOs after sexual misconduct allegations

Hedley says sexual misconduct claims are ‘unsubstantiated’

Most Read