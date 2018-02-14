Three Kelowna teams medal at Sweetheart tourney

Kelowna U14 Rage goalie Brooke Driscoll makes a stop against Sherwood Park with Haylie Duff (middle) defending during the Sweetheart Ringette Tournament Saturday at CNC. -Image: Douglas Farrow/Contributor

Three teams from the host Kelowna Ringette Association skated their way to medals at the 2018 edition of the Sweetheart Ringette Tournament.

Kelowna teams won gold in the U16A division, a silver in the U16B division and bronze in the Open Division.

Seventy-five teams from across Western Canada competed in the popular, three-day annual event at arenas in Kelowna, West Kelowna and Lake Country.

With highway road closures on Thursday, there was some concern that some teams may not be able to compete.

But by Friday noon, all teams had arrived safely in Kelowna and the tournament was played out in its entirety.

“The tournament committee initiated an emergency action plan and thanks to the quick thinking of the tournament scheduler, all missed games were able to be rescheduled and the tournament completed on time as planned,” said tournament director Stacy Westman.

“The tournament was run by a volunteer committee as well as some long standing ringette families who all worked together to ensure the huge success of the tournament.”

Up next for KRA is the TORL (Thompson Okanagan Ringette League) Cup with action between teams from the Shuswap, Vernon, Kelowna and West Kelowna in the U12 divisions up to the Open divisions.

For more info on scheduling, go to kelownaringette.com

