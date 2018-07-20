Tigers complete series sweep

Kaden Doughty of the Vernon Tigers and Tanner Koroluk of the Kamloops Venom battle for possession of a loose ball in Game 3 of the Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League final series Thursday night at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

The Vernon Sun Valley Source For Sports Tigers grounded the Kamloops Venom 12-9 Thursday night to claim their first Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League playoff championship since 2014.

The loss snapped the Venom’s three-year hold on the league trophy. The Tigers will now face the winner of the combined West Coast-Vancouver Island championship in a one-game, winner-take-all B.C. final Saturday, Aug. 11. The game will be played in the Lower Mainland.

Vernon jumped out to 5-0 first period lead in front of 500 fans at Kal Tire Place. The Cats were up 7-2 after 20 minutes and extended the lead to 9-2 at the 6:25 mark of the second period.

Kamloops scored five of the next seven goals and trailed 11-7 heading into the third. The Venom got as close as 11-8 just 30 seconds into the third period, only to have the Tigers restore their four-goal budge 24 seconds later.

Kordell Primus registered his third goal at 10;37 on a powerplay to pull the Venom back to within three, but they could not beat Vernon goalie Kyle McIntosh the rest of the game. McIntosh finished with 40 saves.

Vernon native Troy Cuzzetto started in goal for Kamloops. He was pulled in favour of Ethan Milobar at 15:13 of the opening period after the sixth Vernon goal. Cuzzetto returned to the goal after the ninth Tigers marker at 6:25 of the second period, and finished the game in net for Kamloops. The pair combined for 47 saves.

Cuzzetto also picked up an assist on a Primus breakaway goal. Things got ugly with 2:41 left in the game after Primus received a five-minute match penalty for boarding a Tigers player at the benches. Venom coach Doug Clark blew a gasket on the call and received a two-minute unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, a 10-minute misconduct and a gross misconduct.

Venom attacker Colton Boomer received a 10-minute misconduct on the play and another Kamloops coach was dismissed from the game for voicing his displeasure.

The Venom lost captain Brady Georget midway through the first period when he received a five-minute boarding major and game misconduct for pasting Tigers sniper Jordy Barr into the end boards. Barr was down for several minutes and missed a couple of shifts.

Barr and Jake Pelletier each had three goals for Vernon with Pelletier adding three helpers, while singles went to Quinn Stanhope, Brett Olsen, Kaden Doughty, Conor Webb, Eric Reid and Chase Wirth. Webb and Thomas Landels each pocketed three assists, while Caden Colmorgen and Kyle Cuzzetto each compiled two.

Anthony Matusiak had two goals for Kamloops, while Jordan Bunce bagged 1+2. Each team scored two powerplay goals. Vernon was assessed seven minor penalties.

