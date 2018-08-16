Tigers deal out awards

While most of the Vernon Sun Valley Source For Sports Tigers’ roster is local, the Cats looked to Castlegar for goalie Kyle McIntosh.

The Kootenay kid, a reliable back-up last year, was a slam-dunk starter this season and boosted the Tigers to the Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League title. The Tigers have named McIntosh their MVP.

McIntosh went 8-1-1 in the regular season, posting a sizzling 6.00 goals against average and earning three assists. He was 6-0 with a 7.33 GAA as the Tigers swept the Kamloops Venom and South Okanagan Flames in the playoffs.

The Tigers, who held their annual barbeque and awards night Friday night, honoured veteran Jordy Barr with the Top Scorer trophy. Barr rang up a league-high 35 goals and 52 points in 12 regular-season games and compiled 18-6-24 in six post-season tilts.

Rookie of the Year honours went to Kaden Doughty, who was third in team scoring with 22 goals and 43 points. The Team B.C. field lacrosse star racked up 18 goals and 24 points in the playoffs.

Other awards are as follows: Top Defensive Player: Reed Cashato. Coaches Choice: Thomas Landels. Most Improved Player: Chase Wirth. Unsung Hero: Kyle Cuzzetto.

The Tigers are expected to win a major share of hardware when the league awards are handed out in November shortly after the B.C. Lacrosse Association annual general meeting in October.

