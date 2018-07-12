Todosichuk drives in six in Falcons fifth straight win

Kelowna product Davis Todosichuk put on a show for the hometown fans on Wednesday night.

The 22-year-old outfielder had six RBIs, including a grandslam to lead the Kelowna Falcons to an 8-5 West Coast League win over the Cowlitz Black Bears.

FALCONS WIN!!@D_GotHeem52's grand slam and 6 RBI's powers Kelowna to their 5th straight win and a sweep of the @CowlitzBBears with an 8-5 victory!#BaseballLivesHere #WCL pic.twitter.com/UCTZHoAhsX — Kelowna Falcons (@kelownafalcons) July 12, 2018

The Falcons (6-1), who swept the three-game series from Cowlitz, have won five straight games and lead the North Division’s second half standings.

Todosichuk has also played in Kelowna with both the Okanagan College Coyotes and Okanagan Athletics.

A home run from Ezra Samperi was followed by a grand slam off the bat of Todosichuk in a six-run fourth inning that helped power the Falcons to victory.

The Black Bears did open the scoring in the game as they took a 1-0 lead in the opening frame on an RBI double from Andres Sosa before taking a 2-0 advantage in the 3rd inning thanks to a solo home run off the bat of Austin Bell as the road side was off to quick start offensively.

Jordan Martinson held the Falcons offence in check in the first three innings of the game while James Brooks had been pitching well for the Falcons and got some run support in the bottom half of the 4th inning as Kelowna’s bats came alive.

The Falcons sent nine batters to the plate beginning with a solo home run from Samperi, his first of the summer that cut the Falcons deficit in half before Taylor Wright brought home a run with an RBI single and got the game tied at 2-2. Kelowna loaded the bases later in the inning with Todosichuk coming to the plate and smacking a fastball over the wall in left field for a grand slam and gave the Falcons their first lead of the game at 6-2.

The six-run inning was met with a solo home run from Blake Burton to get the Black Bears third run of the game on the board before Todosichuk came up with the bases loaded again in the bottom of the 6th inning and flared a two-run single to left field for his fifth and sixth RBI’s of the night to give Kelowna an 8-3 lead.

After loading the bases in the 6th inning with one out and not converting for a run, Sosa gave the Black Bears their third home run of the night with a two-run shot to left field and cut the Falcons lead to 8-5 and loaded the bases again in the 7th inning but Isaac Olson was able to work the Falcons out of the jam.

Travis Martizia pitched a scoreless 8th inning before Zac Bygum came on in the 9th inning and collected his first save of the season with a scoreless final frame. Brooks picked up his 3rd win of the season with his 5.2 innings pitched while Martinson dropped his 3rd game of the season in his 5-inning effort.

The Falcons (20-13/6-1) make their way to Oregon for the first time this season as they take on the Portland Pickles (19-12/2-3) in their final game before the all-star break.

