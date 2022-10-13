TRU WolfPack snare ‘blue-chip’ recruit Sodaro of Kelowna Owls

From Kamloops This Week.

TRU WolfPack men’s volleyball head coach Pat Hennelly said setter Walker Sodaro has potential to help push his club back into the conversation among the top teams in Canada West.

Sodaro, a 6-foot-2 setter from Kelowna, has committed to toil for the WolfPack, alongside his brother, second-year outside hitter/libero Mason Sadaro.

“He’s obviously well known in volleyball circles. It’s going to help us recruit for this class and in the future,” Hennelly told TRU Sports Information. “He’s a blue-chip prospect and our success has always come from getting a few international players and tying in Canadian standouts like Gord Perrin, Brad Gunter and Colin Carson. I see Walker as a lynchpin of our program for the next five years that will help us get back into the top third of Canada West and nationally ranked in the country.”

Sodaro is in Grade 12 at Kelowna secondary and helped the Owls claim the AAA boys’ provincial high school volleyball championship in 2021, earning tournament MVP honours in the process.

“I want to come play for the Pack because I felt like it was the best fit for me, my volleyball future and my academics,” Walker said. “I’m also really excited to work and learn from coach Hennelly and the team. I can bring a very competitive spirit and a win at all costs mentality. I am willing to do whatever it takes to help the team succeed.”

Mike Sodaro, head coach of the Owls’ senior boys’ team, is Mike and Mason’s father.

“We’ve struggled in Kamloops to put together consistent high school volleyball, so I consider Prince George and Kelowna as our local talent pool,” Hennelly said. “Recruiting those Kelowna guys has obviously been helped through my connection with Mike Sodaro. We’re continuing to look down the road. We’re talking to Tyler Valuck, who is a middle blocker on the KSS team. Lincoln Wagner is a guy in Grade 11 that we’re having conversations with, so bringing in a local hero like Walker will only help us with our Kelowna recruiting in the future.”

Walker Sodaro is expected to join the Pack in time for the 2023-2024 campaign.

“I feel Pat is one of the best coaches in Canada, so what a great opportunity for my players to get away from home, have trust in their coach and know that this is about more than volleyball,” Mike Sodaro told TRU Sports Information.

