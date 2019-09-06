UBC Okanagan Professor Fransisco Peña (second from right) of the Faculty of Creative and Critical Studies is joined by academic authors and translators Virginie Magnat, Ramine Adl, Marianne Legalt and Oliver Lovesey). Peña brings the Faith, Community and Culture conference to the Okanagan on Sept. 9. (Photo: UBC Okanagan)

UBC Okanagan salvages religion conference after political turmoil cancels U.S show

The Faith, Community and Culture conference is Sept. 9 to 11

After an international religion conference which was originally scheduled for the U.S. was cancelled due to political turmoil, a UBC Okanagan professor is stepping in to bring the event to Kelowna.

The Faith, Community and Culture conference will explore Jewish, Christian and Islamic perspectives dating from ancient periods to the present.

The original location for the conference was in Washington, U.S. but entry to the country was impossible for some speakers due to visa restrictions including an Islamologist and a Syrian journalist.

Professor Fransico Peña was determined to host the meeting in the Okanagan after the backup location in Spain was rejected.

“For the organizers and participants, this opportunity offered by UBC, is an undoubted oasis of freedom for professorship, research and thought,” said Peña.

“This conference seeks to promote the scholarship of religion from multi-faith perspectives, which is timely as populist politicians across the world use religion to promote political self-interest. (It’s) about religious pluralism in a time of separatism and will focus on human faith in a context when people are weaponizing faith for political gain.”

READ MORE: UBCO receives $1.5M federal contribution for defence research

READ MORE: Cops for Kids annual 1000 km ride kicks off in Kelowna

The conference is in partnership with the International Council for Middle East Studies in Washington, U.S. which consists of Middle East scholars who’s goals are to educate on the various aspects of the culture and politics.

The event runs Sept. 9 to 11 with open sessions which include presentations from Canadian, American, European and Middle East experts in various fields. Check out the schedule here.

“The opportunity for UBC to host researchers who specialize in the study of religion and the Middle East could not be missed,” said Peña. “Hosting this conference also demonstrates a sense of university freedom that unfortunately is no longer a general trend in societies that today inhabit much of what we call the developed world.”

More information can be found here.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Canada’s Bianca Andreescu advances to US Open final vs. Serena Williams
Next story
Test of Humanity mountain bike race concludes Sept. 15

Just Posted

Cash for fake gold? Two West Kelowna residents scammed

Fake gold was the subject of two West Kelowna scams last month

Hockey is back for the West Kelowna Warriors

The Warriors start their season Friday night against Vernon

UPDATE: Police investigate unconfirmed substance on vehicle

Emergency crews were called to a home on Lakeshore, Friday morning

Long-distance volleyball recruits ready to lead UBC Okanagan Heat

Hellen Lacava and Abi Dueck bring experience and talent to a deep Heat roster

VIDEO: Kelowna man takes senior pug on six-hour cruise down KVR Trail

Neither Georgia’s age nor her disability prevented her enjoyment of the trip

VIDEO: Praying mantis fights black widow in epic West Kelowna battle

A West Kelowna woman captured the entire fight on camera in her basement

Vernon’s annual World Suicide Day event breaks down stigma

Interior Health region has higher suicide rates than most of B.C.

“Rotten egg” smell permeates Penticton

A technician visited the area of Upper Columbia and Duncan at approximately 10:20 a.m.

Province to hire SOGI 123 expert to train teachers across B.C.

Education Minister Rob Fleming announces funding for new education lead, enhance annual summit

Neighbours finally get answers about ‘mysterious’ truck fire in Vernon

Cube van blaze not suspicious: fire crews

Victim’s uncle warns B.C. community of double killer’s upcoming supervised release

Terrence Burlingham killed Deana Worms, 20, and Brenda Hughes, 16, near Cranbrook in 1984

Whitecaps reverse BC fan’s three-game ban for anti-fascist sign

Joshua Griffith hopes team can learn something from controversy

Bear chases B.C. man into lake, tries to swim after him

Man swam 400 metres across the lake to safety, helped by a barking dog who distracted the bear

861,870 pounds of food later, North Okanagan’s Gleaners needs your help

More Vernon volunteers required to meet goal of 13-million portions of soup mix

Most Read