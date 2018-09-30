File photos for UBC Okanagan Heat athletics

UBC Okanagan soccer team yields a pair of late goals to UFV

UBC Okanagan lost in their first home game since Sept. 9

Trailing for much of the first half, things started looking up for the home UBC Okanagan women’s soccer team when rookie striker Jessica Ambrosio drew the match even at one in the 51st minute.

It was the Cascades with the late heroics however, as two goals, five minutes apart with just 15 minutes to play iced the win Saturday afternoon on the Nonis Sports Field. Sending UBC Okanagan to a (3-1) defeat in their first home match since the first weekend of league play Sept. 9.

It was an errant pass that UFV match MVB Brittney Zacharuk jumped on in the 77th minute that led to the game winner, when she pick up the ball on the left sire of the box and then slotted it to the unmarked Meghan Rose, far post, for Rose’s first on the year.

RELATED: Okanagan Heat rebound by drawing with Wolfpack

Zachuark earned her MVP just a few minutes later, the Cascades earned a corner in the 83rd minute and the fourth year arts student form Delta, BC scored directly off the corner kick. Her team leading third goal on the season.

The Cascades Simi Lehal opened the scoring in the 12th minute burring a free kick on a straight shot from 22 yards out.

The UBC Okanagan goal was scored just a few minutes into the second half when Jasmine Cooper send a long high cross that Ambosio was able to handle, turn, and fire past two defenders and the keeper for her second goal of the season. The equalizer held strong for 20 minutes before the Cascades late burst.

These two teams were tight in the table going into the match and the UBCO loss has now flip-flopped the teams in the standings. UFV improves to (2-3-2) for fifth place while the Heat drop to (2-4-1), a single point back of the Cascades in sixth place.

Looking for a win on Sunday the Heat will host the Trinity Western Spartans at 1 p.m. on the Nonis turf and the Cascades are on the road to Kamloops to stare down the TRU WolfPack, also starting on Sunday at 1 p.m. Both matches available on canadawest.tv.

