UBC Okanagan softball player, coach taking part in North American Indigenous Games

Infielder Cheyenne Simicak and assistant coach Jacelyn Cater will be representing Team B.C. at the North American Indigenous Games in Nova Scotia. (@UBCOHeat)

Two members of the UBCO women’s softball are off to the North American Indigenous Games (NAIG).

Infielder Cheyenne Simicak and Assistant Coach Jacelyn Cater will be representing Team B.C. at the games being held in Nova Scotia.

Team B.C. opens the tournament on Monday, July 17 against Team Alberta. On Tuesday, they play two games, against Team Saskatchewan and Team Manitoba. They close out round-robin play on Wednesday against Nova Scotia.

The 2023 NAIGs is taking place in Kjipuktuk (Halifax), Dartmouth, Millbrook First Nation from July 16-23.

READ MORE: Okanagan athletes to dunk on the competition at North American Indigenous Games

READ MORE: Stretch drive: Kelowna Falcons battling for playoff spot

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

IndigenousKelownaOkanaganSoftballUBCO Heat