(UBC Okanagan Heat athletics)

UBCO Heat fall just short in final play at Hindson Cup

The 24-20 loss came to the Calgary Dinos last weekend

In what was a tight rugby match, the UBC Okanagan Heat were unable to hold on at this year’s Hindson Cup.

In a 24-20 loss to the Calgary Dinos, the Heat were beat on the final play of the game as the Dinos crushed the ball for the game-winning try just before the final whistle blew for their second straight Hindson Cup victory.

UBCO was trailing 12-7 at the half but fought back before Calgary took the win away right from under them.

The Heat’s Rhys James and Adam Fischer earned match position accolades as the back and forward of the match respectively.

READ MORE: West Kelowna Warriors head south after weekend split

READ MORE: Impressive hometown win for Okanagan Marathon runner

The Hindson Cup, an annual competition between UBCO and the top two rugby squads from Alberta University Rugby League.

Both the Heat and the Dinos will advance to the Canada West Western Championships this weekend. The Heat’s defeat means they draw the lower seed in the playoffs and will face a higher-seeded and tougher Canada West opponent.

A win at next weekend’s championships means the Heat could challenge for a spot at the Canadian University Men’s Rugby Championship in Montreal in late November.

Round one of the Western Championships are Oct. 26 at the University of Calgary.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
West Kelowna Warriors head south after weekend split

Just Posted

UBCO Heat fall just short in final play at Hindson Cup

The 24-20 loss came to the Calgary Dinos last weekend

Kelowna chamber announces 2019 business leader

Jeff Stibbard, founder of Kelowna’s JDS group of companies, has been named Business Leader of 2019

Former Kelowna Hells Angels associate could be deported, court rules

David Revell has lost his fight against deportation from Canada

West Kelowna Warriors head south after weekend split

The Warriors look for sustained momentum in battle with Wenatchee Wild on Wednesday

Vehicle fire blocks southbound lanes of Coquihalla

The incident is reported to be between Merritt and Helmer Road

Raptors Bling: NBA champions receive their rings in pre-game ceremony

There are over 650 diamonds — at a weight of 14 carats — in the 14-karat yellow gold ring

Aquilini companies deny negligence in U.S. vineyard fire that killed two kids

Fire occurred at Red Mountain Vineyard, located in southeast Washington State

EDITORIAL: The wishes of the voters

While the results will not please everyone, this is, more or less, what Canadian voters have chosen

Surrey cop killer gets new parole conditions

Surrey RCMP Constable Roger Pierlet, 23, was shot dead on March 29, 1974

Alcohol available onboard BC Ferries starting Thursday

Beer and wine sales begin at 11 a.m. on select Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay sailings

Apex Volunteer Fire Brigade receives AED donation from Sheeprock Lodge Strata

The brigade is asking for more donations in order to offer medical responses

‘Find Trevor’: B.C. man’s dog leads searchers to rescue him after fall during hike

‘I’ve had lots of intelligent dogs, but Purple is in a class herself’

15 Canadian youths to sue Ottawa for not acting on climate change

They say young people will be more affected than other groups

Baldy Mountain Resort establishes fuel break to protect from future wildfires

The project was made possible thanks to funding from the FESBC

Most Read